Andrews was taken into custody Friday.

He was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and remains in custody on a $20,005 cash-only bond, police said.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

MC police warn of

Walmart text scam

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are warning residents to watch out for a Walmart gift card text scam.

The scam involves a text message indicating the recipient didn't open their door when a $1,000 Walmart gift card was delivered to their residence, Michigan City police Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez said in a news release.

The text includes a link stating 'Claim it now,' which redirects to a webpage asking for a personal financial information.

"Please DO NOT clink on the link," Rodriquez said in the release. "The text is a malicious scam sent out in order to collect your personal data and steal your hard-earned money."

Scammers even tried to trick Rodriquez himself with such a text on his official police department-issued cell phone. It's not known if they realized he was a police officer.