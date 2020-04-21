Truck crashes
EAST CHICAGO — A pickup truck crashed into the loading dock of the Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
East Chicago firefighters responded to 4001 Indianapolis Blvd. for a report for a crash. A brick wall was knocked down.
Large pieces of bricks could be seen on the vehicle hood and the windshield was shattered. The driver reportedly was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
East Chicago law enforcement could not immediately be reached for comment.
— Lauren Cross, The Times
LAPORTE — A home welfare check by child advocates resulted in the arrest of a 66-year-old rural Kankakee Township man on felony counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.
Danial Andrews was arrested at his home, police said.
Police were called out April 1 to assist officials with the Indiana Department of Child Services with the welfare check, which resulted in a wider investigation, according to police.
Andrews was taken into custody Friday.
He was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and remains in custody on a $20,005 cash-only bond, police said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
MICHIGAN CITY — Police are warning residents to watch out for a Walmart gift card text scam.
The scam involves a text message indicating the recipient didn't open their door when a $1,000 Walmart gift card was delivered to their residence, Michigan City police Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez said in a news release.
The text includes a link stating 'Claim it now,' which redirects to a webpage asking for a personal financial information.
"Please DO NOT clink on the link," Rodriquez said in the release. "The text is a malicious scam sent out in order to collect your personal data and steal your hard-earned money."
Scammers even tried to trick Rodriquez himself with such a text on his official police department-issued cell phone. It's not known if they realized he was a police officer.
"This goes to show you that the scams are random and that scammers will send out their scam to everyone and anyone in order to defraud you," Rodriguez said. "Please be cautious and never click on any links, open any emails, and NEVER provide any of your personal information to someone over the telephone that you do not know or trust."
— Joseph S. Pete, The Times
