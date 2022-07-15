20-year term

for NWI man in

child porn case

HAMMOND — A 24-year-old Portage man has been sentenced in federal court to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to having a 16-year-old girl repeatedly produce sexually explicit photos and videos with a 4-year-old girl, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said.

Additionally, Romio Xavier Hawkins admitted to law enforcement that he possessed more than 1,000 images and 300 videos containing child pornography, including materials featuring toddlers and infants, according to Johnson.

Hawkins was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, Hawkins instructed the young girl to produce the sexually explicit material on multiple occasions between January and February 2021.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Indiana State Police, Johnson said. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Abizer Zanzi.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Billy Corgan

plans benefit for

shooting victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Rock singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins will perform a charity livestream show on July 27 to benefit the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago that killed seven people and wounded more than 30.

Corgan, a 20-year resident of Highland Park, where the shooting happened, said the show will be at the city’s plant-based tea house Madame Zuzu’s, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel.

He made the announcement Thursday in a video posted on the Madame Zuzu’s Instagram, the Daily Herald reported.

“There are so many people here affected by this tragedy,” Corgan said in the video. “It’s very close to our hearts and we hope you’ll participate and support as well.”

Corgan said the show will feature several special guests. So far, Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano have been named.

The show will be streamed for free on the Smashing Pumpkins YouTube page. There will be a link for viewers to donate.

— Associated Press

Firefighters

battle blaze in

Long Beach

LONG BEACH — Area firefighters teamed up Thursday night to battle a large blaze in the 2800 block of Oriole Trail.

The Michigan City Fire Department said it was called in to assist Long Beach firefighters in battling the flames in the fully engulfed structure.

"With our collective efforts we were able to get the fire under control," the Michigan City department said.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times