Cops: suspects
broke in, stole
from grocery
GARY — Police are seeking information on a theft from Fresh County Market on Arthur Street early Wednesday.
Gary police responded about 6:26 a.m. to the grocery store, at 2550 Arthur St., for a report of a burglary.
Officers were informed that between 2:45 and 3 a.m., unidentified suspects broke the glass of a sliding door, entered the store and stole several items from inside a display case, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The business had yet to provide police with a detailed list of what was stolen, as it was still completing a stock inventory, Westerfield said.
-- Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Fiddlehead closes
after worker tests
positive for COVID
MICHIGAN CITY — A positive coronavirus case has temporarily closed down another popular Region restaurant Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon Fiddlehead Restaurant, at 422 Franklin St. in Michigan City, announced its immediate closure after one of the kitchen staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company announcement on Facebook.
During the closure, the business owners are having the entire staff tested and the establishment will also be professionally sanitized and cleaned.
“We have taken all precautions and have always followed the guidelines of health officials and the CDC,” the statement said. "Please be patient as we navigate these uncertain times and decide the safest time for reopening. Thank you to all our valued guests for your continued support and well wishes.”
-- Anna Ortiz, The Times
Police: gunshots
send bullet through
hospital window
EAST CHICAGO — Police say they were called out late Monday night for a report of a fresh bullet hole in a third-story window of St. Catherine Hospital.
East Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said the hospital called police after discovering a window was damaged from an apparent bullet. Detectives were able to recover some possible bullet fragments, he said.
Police were called out sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and midnight Tuesday, Rivera said.
At about the same time, the city's ShotSpotter technology alerted them to gunshots about five blocks away — in the 3800 block of Elm Street, he said.
Based on ShotSpotter technology, Rivera said police believe the bullet, perhaps shot up into the air as celebratory gunfire, traveled the five blocks and struck the hospital window.
No one was injured, nor does the hospital appear to be the intended target, he said.
-- Lauren Cross, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!