During the closure, the business owners are having the entire staff tested and the establishment will also be professionally sanitized and cleaned.

“We have taken all precautions and have always followed the guidelines of health officials and the CDC,” the statement said. "Please be patient as we navigate these uncertain times and decide the safest time for reopening. Thank you to all our valued guests for your continued support and well wishes.”

-- Anna Ortiz, The Times

Police: gunshots

send bullet through

hospital window

EAST CHICAGO — Police say they were called out late Monday night for a report of a fresh bullet hole in a third-story window of St. Catherine Hospital.

East Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said the hospital called police after discovering a window was damaged from an apparent bullet. Detectives were able to recover some possible bullet fragments, he said.

Police were called out sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and midnight Tuesday, Rivera said.