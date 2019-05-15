Horses killed in
late night wreck
CEDAR LAKE — Two horses died after getting loose and being struck by a truck, police say. Another horse was severely injured.
Police responded just before 11:00 p.m. Monday to a call for a traffic accident with injuries near 12000 West 117th Avenue in Cedar Lake, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
Upon arrival, the officer found a pickup truck with severe damage on the front end of the vehicle. The driver, 43, of Cedar Lake, was treated on the scene for minor chest pain and wrist and hand injuries.
The driver said he was traveling east on 117th Street when he suddenly saw a group of animals in the roadway. The man told police he tried to stop but could not avoid hitting the horses.
Two horses died near the scene, and one was severely injured, police said.
Horse owners in the area identified three horses running loose nearby as theirs.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
-----
Victim from April
fire identified
GARY — A man found inside a burned-out storage trailer in the city's Black Oak section has been identified by coroners.
David Allen Moeller Jr., 29, of Gary was pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m. on April 13, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Gary firefighters and police responded around 6 a.m. April 13 to the fire in the 2300 block of West Ridge Road, records show.
The fire likely was accidental, police said.
It's believed the man was homeless and set a fire to keep warm, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Foul play is not suspected.
— Times Staff
----
Criminal probed
opened into VA
mismanagement
INDIANAPOLIS — A criminal investigation has been opened into mismanagement at the Indiana Department of Veterans' Affairs.
The Indianapolis Star reports the office of Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry confirmed the investigation Tuesday and the newspaper says three agency employees recently resigned following media reports about the department.
The resignations are part of a reorganization led by the agency's new director, Dennis Wimer, who has pledged to restore confidence. The newspaper says the resigning employees either approved or received grants or welfare benefits administered by the agency.
Indiana's inspector general earlier found mismanagement but insufficient evidence for criminal or ethics charges.
The agency's leader resigned in December after The Indianapolis Star and WRTV-TV questioned its administration of the Military Family Relief Fund, which is supported by fees from specialty veteran license plates.
— AP