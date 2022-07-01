EC man pleads

guilty in chase

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man pleaded guilty last week to resisting law enforcement during a pursuit in September 2020 that ended in a rollover crash in Calumet Township.

Cristian A. Anaya, 25, could face a sentence of one year in jail if Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones accepts his plea agreement.

Anaya admitted he led a Lake County sheriff's officer on a pursuit Sept. 20, 2020, after he disregarded a stop sign at Elm Street and Ralston Place.

The pursuit ended when Anaya's blue Chrysler 300 left the road, made a small jump and overturned on its side. Anaya suffered a head injury was and taken to a local hospital.

Anaya pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony. He was represented by attorney Eduardo Fontanez.

Jones sent his sentencing for July 8.

— Sarah Reese, The Times

GOP to select

House candidate

Republican precinct leaders in Indiana House District 12 are meeting Saturday to select a candidate to challenge first-term state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, in the Nov. 8 general election.

The hopefuls seeking the GOP nomination are Mark Leyva, of Highland, a perennial Region congressional candidate, and Charles Kallas, of Griffith, an unsuccessful 2018 Indiana Senate candidate and current leader of the Lake County Young Republicans.

No Republican sought the party's House District 12 nomination in the May 3 primary election. As a result, the district's GOP precinct committeemen are empowered to select a candidate to fill the ballot vacancy before Tuesday's deadline.

House District 12 consists of Munster, Highland, Griffith and northeast Schererville.

— Dan Carden, The Times

Schererville lifts

water boil order

SCHERERVILLE — Residences and businesses impacted by Tuesday's water main break no longer need to boil their drinking and cooking water before using it.

The Schererville Water Department announced Friday that testing found no contaminants of any type in the water distribution system following the emergency shutdown and restart.

The water main break occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Joliet Street and Forest Ridge Drive.

A precautionary boil order was issued for areas north of Joliet St. and east of Calhoun Street, as well as Forest Ridge Dr. from Joliet St. to 75th Avenue, including Quail Court, due to water pressure potentially dropping below 20 PSI.

— Dan Carden, The Times

