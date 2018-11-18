Vonnegut
INDIANAPOLIS — Not many scrapbooks have estimated values in the six figures.
One that does contains World War II-era letters and other keepsakes about the events that inspired the best-known novel of Indianapolis-born author Kurt Vonnegut Jr. — "Slaughterhouse-Five."
The Indianapolis Star reports the green-cloth scrapbook is being sold by the Christie's Auction House. Its estimated price is over $150,000.
A listing on the auction house's website says the family compiled the scrapbook during Vonnegut's military service in Germany. He was captured in 1944 and imprisoned in Dresden. He survived devastating Allied bombings in a slaughterhouse meat locker.
A telegram in the scrapbook informs Vonnegut's father his son was missing in action. Months later, Vonnegut writes it was "a great source of delight to be able to announce" he was alive. — AP
Chicago to honor
traffic accident victims
CHICAGO — The city of Chicago will put on display 132 pairs of shoes representing the 132 people who were killed in traffic collisions in the city last year.
The Chicago Tribune reports the event will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Federal Plaza. The event is being held in conjunction with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims that's been held the third Sunday in November around the world since 1995. This will be the first time that Chicago has taken part in the event that's sponsored by the United Nations.
The event will will honor everyone — including 46 pedestrians — who were killed in crashes last year in the city. — AP
Cleanup project
expected to start
on Indy canal
INDIANAPOLIS — Crews are expected to begin cleanup of the Indianapolis canal in coming days.
WRTV-TV reports that the canal will be drained Monday of algae and other plant growth before sediment and debris are removed with heavy equipment. Cleanup is expected to be completed in March.
Officials say fish will be removed safely and later returned to the canal once the project is completed.
The canal last had a comprehensive cleaning in 2007. — AP