Men ID'd
in crash
CEDAR LAKE — Authorities have identified the two men involved in a jet ski crash on Cedar Lake Sunday afternoon and ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash.
On Sunday afternoon, Joshua Cambria, a 26-year-old Chicagoan, was riding a jet ski on the lake near the Pine Crest Marina in the same area as his friend, 40-year-old Burbank, Illinois, resident Slawomir Kobylarczyk, according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.
Their jet skis collided at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
Cambria was taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health Hospital in Crown Point and then to Advocate Christ Medical Center Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois for more advanced treatment. He suffered serious arm and leg injuries, according to the Indiana DNR.
His condition was not immediately available.
— Joseph S. Pete, The Times
----
Ramp
to close
Wednesday
The start of a highway maintenance project requiring the temporary closure of a significant Northwest Indiana transportation connection has been delayed.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced earlier Monday that the ramp connecting westbound Interstate 80/94 to southbound Interstate 65 now will close Wednesday morning for workers to repair joints and install a bridge deck overlay.
The one-week closure originally was slated to begin this morning. But INDOT said a key contractor had to reschedule its work at the last minute.
The ramp still will be closed for one week starting Wednesday, according to INDOT.
When the ramp is closed, westbound I-80/94 motorists needing to travel south on I-65 will be directed to continue west past the usual exit to Broadway (Ind. 53), briefly take Broadway south and immediately re-enter eastbound I-80/94 to get to southbound I-65.
— Dan Carden, The Times
---
Man's BAC
3 times
above limit
LAPORTE — A Michigan man who died after crashing his motorcycle Monday morning in the area of County Road 1000 North and Range Road in Galena Township had a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit, according to police.
The man, identified Monday afternoon as Billy J. Finney, 46, of Bridgman, Michigan, was found at 5:14 a.m. lying with a 2016 Harley-Davidson in a yard, police said.
Evidence shows the motorcycle was traveling east on 1000 North when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, striking two trees before coming to a stop, police said.
Finney's blood alcohol count was found to be 0.24%, which is three times the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times