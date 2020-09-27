Police: Man had
gun pointed at
him in drive-thru
ST. JOHN — A customer asked Taco Bell employees to call police to report a person pointing a firearm in the drive-thru line early Saturday.
Officers responded around 12:56 a.m. to Taco Bell, 8496 Wicker Ave., for a weapons offense, according to St. John Police Department reports.
St. John Police Chief Steve Flores said a man in line at the drive-thru reported that someone in the car behind him pointed a gun at him. When the man pulled up to the window, he told the Taco Bell employee to call police.
However, when officers arrived, the man who called police and the suspect had left the area. Officers spoke to the Taco Bell employee but were unable to get in contact with the involved customers.
The employee told police he did not witness anything of the situation beyond the customer asking him to call 911.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Ind. man faces
charges in sexual
assault, shooting
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A 37-year-old man faces charges in the fatal shooting of one woman and wounding of another in northern Indiana.
Kalekeni Lindeire, of Mishawaka, was expected to be arraigned Monday on murder and attempted murder charges, the St. Joseph County prosecutor's office said Saturday.
Noria Mtambalika and Mundi Glory Sendeza were found shot Friday afternoon in an overturned car in Mishawaka, just outside South Bend. Mtambalika later died at a hospital.
Lindeire also faces kidnapping and rape charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at gunpoint on Wednesday. The prosecutor's office said it was in the process of completing paperwork on the rape case for judicial review when Mtambalika was slain and Lindeire later was arrested.
— AP
Woman charged
after husband hit,
killed by car
HARDINSBURG, Ind. — A 39-year-old woman has been charged with reckless homicide in the death of her husband who was struck by a car along an Indiana highway after the couple argued and fought.
A preliminary investigation reveals the woman was driving east about 6 p.m. Friday on U.S. 150 just west of Hardinsburg in southern Indiana when she and her 45-year-old husband began to fight in the car, according to state police.
The car was driven into a ditch. The husband who was riding in the front passenger seat and one of two friends in the rear seat got out of the vehicle.
The woman drove back onto the highway, striking her husband, troopers said Saturday. She then drove away.
— AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!