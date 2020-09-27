MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A 37-year-old man faces charges in the fatal shooting of one woman and wounding of another in northern Indiana.

Kalekeni Lindeire, of Mishawaka, was expected to be arraigned Monday on murder and attempted murder charges, the St. Joseph County prosecutor's office said Saturday.

Noria Mtambalika and Mundi Glory Sendeza were found shot Friday afternoon in an overturned car in Mishawaka, just outside South Bend. Mtambalika later died at a hospital.

Lindeire also faces kidnapping and rape charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at gunpoint on Wednesday. The prosecutor's office said it was in the process of completing paperwork on the rape case for judicial review when Mtambalika was slain and Lindeire later was arrested.

— AP

HARDINSBURG, Ind. — A 39-year-old woman has been charged with reckless homicide in the death of her husband who was struck by a car along an Indiana highway after the couple argued and fought.