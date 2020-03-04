In its four-page decision, the panel noted that Blagojevich sought to "further his own interests" as governor despite his oath of office and that he "has not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse." The panel also noted that Blagojevich failed to appear for his disciplinary hearing on Feb. 25, saying it demonstrated "a lack of respect for the disciplinary process and the legal profession."

The Illinois Supreme Court would have to approve the panel's decision before Blagojevich could be disbarred.

— AP

Man wounded by

cop charged with

attempted murder

CHICAGO — A man who was shot and wounded by a Chicago police officer after he allegedly exchanged gunfire Sunday with officers now faces attempted murder charges, police said.

Walter Dennard, 19, of Chicago was charged Monday with two felony counts of attempted murder in connection with Sunday afternoon's incident in the city's Little Village neighborhood, said Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Sally Bown.