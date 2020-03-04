Coroner identifies
woman who died
at Gary hospital
The Lake County coroner's office has identified a woman who died Saturday at a Gary hospital.
Family members came forward to identify Evalayce Day, 23, of Irving Park, Illinois, according to a news release from the Lake County coroner's office.
The woman was pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday after coroners were called to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for a death investigation.
The manner and cause of death are still pending, the coroner's office said. The report lists the occurrence location as 7325 Oak Ave. in Gary.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Panel recommends
disbarment for
Rod Blagojevich
CHICAGO — A panel of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission on Tuesday recommended that former governor Rod Blagojevich's suspended law license be permanently revoked.
The panel's ruling came a week after commission attorneys reminded the three-member board about some of the things that led to Blagojevich's conviction on corruption charges and 14-year prison sentence.
In its four-page decision, the panel noted that Blagojevich sought to "further his own interests" as governor despite his oath of office and that he "has not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse." The panel also noted that Blagojevich failed to appear for his disciplinary hearing on Feb. 25, saying it demonstrated "a lack of respect for the disciplinary process and the legal profession."
The Illinois Supreme Court would have to approve the panel's decision before Blagojevich could be disbarred.
— AP
Man wounded by
cop charged with
attempted murder
CHICAGO — A man who was shot and wounded by a Chicago police officer after he allegedly exchanged gunfire Sunday with officers now faces attempted murder charges, police said.
Walter Dennard, 19, of Chicago was charged Monday with two felony counts of attempted murder in connection with Sunday afternoon's incident in the city's Little Village neighborhood, said Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Sally Bown.
Officers tried to stop Dennard after they saw him "acting suspiciously and walking," holding something by his side, Fred Waller, Chicago's police chief of patrol, said.
Dennard allegedly fired at two officers after they went to question him and one officer returned fire, striking Dennard in the shoulder and leg, police said.
— AP