EAST CHICAGO — After a 19-year-old allegedly led a police chase, officers learned he is wanted in Oregon for two counts of attempted murder and other charges.
At 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, an East Chicago officer was on patrol when she saw a black truck allegedly driving the wrong way on a one-way street in the 5000 block of Melville Avenue, said East Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.
The officer attempted to stop the truck; however, the driver continued onto east Calumet Avenue, leading chase to Parrish Avenue. The driver then stopped in front of 4916 Parrish Avenue and jumped out of the car to flee on foot.
The officer got out of her squad car and ran after the man, who cut through a yard and continued through an alley. She then saw him run inside a residence in the 4900 block of Parrish Avenue.
The driver, Kyle Austin Handing, 19, of East Chicago, was taken into custody without incident, Rivera said. After he was apprehended, police learned he is wanted in Oregon for charges of two counts of attempted murder with a firearm, two counts of assault with a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of weapon with a firearm.
In addition, the East Chicago Gang and Narcotic Division and Criminal Investigation Division searched Handing's residence and allegedly found five knives, 30 grams of marijuana, 16 grams of synthetic marijuana and $7,000 cash, Rivera said.
Handing was taken to East Chicago Police Department and will be transported to Lake County Jail Thursday. Oregon State Police was contacted and flew two detectives to East Chicago Wednesday morning. Handing is currently pending extradition to Oregon to face the charges against him.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters say a car plunged from the fourth floor of a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, killing a man and a woman inside.
The car landed on its roof after falling shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday from the Market Square Center Garage. It plowed through a parking garage wall and landed in an alley behind the City Market.
Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith (ryt) says the woman was driving. She and the man were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven't been released. Reith says a second man who witnessed the crash was treated for possible shock.
Reith says code enforcement was called to check for structural damage to the garage.
— Associated Press