Psych exam ordered
for man accused of
firing gun at hospital
CHICAGO — A federal judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an Indianapolis man accused of opening fire at a Chicago veterans hospital earlier this month.
U.S. Magistrate Susan Cox said during a hearing Tuesday that there is "reason to be concerned' about 40-year-old Bernard Harvey Jr. as she granted his attorney's request for an evaluation. Prosecutors didn't oppose it.
Cox's comments follow a court hearing last week during which Harvey couldn't verbally confirm his age. He did not speak during Tuesday's hearing.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Harvey will remain in federal custody while mental health professionals complete their assessments.
Harvey was arrested on Aug. 12 after he allegedly fired an assault weapon multiple times at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. Nobody was injured. — AP
-----------------------------
Storms packing strong
winds rake Indiana,
create outages
INDIANAPOLIS — A line of severe thunderstorms packing strong winds and heavy rains has swept across Indiana, leaving thousands of utility customers without power.
Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customers without power late Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis Power & Light Co. reported nearly 2,000 customers affected, down from more than 17,000 earlier in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service says a 73 mph wind gust was measured at Indianapolis International Airport. It reported trees and power lines down across central and southern Indiana. — AP
-----------------------------
Window washer rescued
after broken rope
leaves him hanging
CHICAGO — Equipment failure left a window washer dangling outside a Chicago apartment building.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the window washer was left hanging from scaffolding Tuesday when one of the ropes he was fastened to snapped, causing him to fall from the 54th floor to the 52nd floor.
Langford says the 30-year-old man's scaffolding couldn't move up or down, so firefighters first broke out a window and tried to pull him through it. When it was determined the man couldn't fit through the opening, firefighters secured him rope and pulled him onto the roof of the building.
Battalion Chief Brian McArdle said about 20 firefighters worked to rescue the man as heavy rains accompanied by lightning developed overhead, slowing the rescue effort. — AP