PORTAGE — The overall crime rate in the city continues to decline, dropping 17% during the first three quarters of this year as compared to the same period last year, according to Police Chief Troy Williams.
Williams is also proud of gains made in combating illegal drugs, attributing that to a drop in adult drug arrests from 220 to 129 during the first three quarters of this year compared to 2018.
"Collectively, the men and women of the Portage Police Department, along with the residents of Portage, continue to make our city a safe place to live and work," he said. "I believe these decreases are the direct result of continued open communication, transparency and community engagement, combined with the active enforcement and investigations by our police department."
"We will continue to be proactive in our efforts, and we appreciate the support we have from the community," he added.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
The South Shore Line will hold a multi-agency emergency preparedness drill Wednesday approximately one mile east of the East Chicago Station.
The drill is scheduled for 10 a.m. to approximately noon. It will not impact train service, though train passengers and passersby may notice emergency vehicles and personnel in the area.
The drill will be conducted on siding tracks that run parallel to Michigan Street in Hammond. Traffic on Michigan Street will be reduced to one lane between Cline Avenue and Kennedy Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic.
The exercise will not be open to the public for observation.
The annual drills are federally mandated to familiarize first responders with railroad crisis response procedures.
— Times Staff
LAPORTE — A man was charged in the death of his brother after a police investigation was launched when officers found a man left unconscious by a suspicious injury.
Gyle Delrio, 37, of LaPorte, was charged with murder and aggravated battery in the death of 41-year-old Paul Delrio, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.
At 1:11 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 200 West block of Johnson Road in LaPorte. When they arrived they found Paul Delrio unconscious and LaPorte County EMS took him to LaPorte Hospital where he died, police said.
An autopsy was performed Wednesday and an officer testified in LaPorte County Court, leading to charges being filed against Gyle Delrio, police said.
Gyle Delrio was arrested and taken into custody in LaPorte County Jail where he is being held without bond.
The investigation is ongoing and police said no further information will be released at this time.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times