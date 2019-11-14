Police to hold
sobriety checkpoint
Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint to crackdown on impaired driving in Hammond Friday.
Officials said those who are stopped will be asked to provide their driver's license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.
"Motorists with no violations will be released within a reasonable amount of time," officials said.
Anyone with questions can call the Hammond Police Department's Traffic Unit at 219-852-2900. — Olivia Heersink, The Times
Ind. police
K-9 killed
Suburban Indianapolis police say a police dog was killed while tracking a suspected drunken driver in a wooded area.
Fishers police Sgt. Tom Weger tells The Indianapolis Star that officers were pursuing the motorist early Wednesday when the man stopped his vehicle and ran into a neighborhood just north of Indianapolis.
Officer Jarred Koopman and the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, named Harlej (HAR’-lee), pursued the driver on foot. Koopman let the dog run ahead when the suspect disappeared into the woods.
Weger says Koopman heard what he believed was a gunshot moments later.
Officers arrested the man, who had a leg injury believed inflicted by the dog. Harlej was found dead nearby. Weger says Harlej likely died of a gunshot wound.
Police arrested a woman who was also in the vehicle. — AP
House approves cap
on insulin costs
The Illinois House has approved legislation to cap the amount diabetes patients must pay for insulin to $100 a month.
The vote Wednesday to answer skyrocketing prescription insulin costs was 100-13. The Senate has approved the idea but a change in the House requires another Senate vote.
Democratic Rep. Will Guzzardi of Chicago says his measure caps monthly out-of-pocket costs. It applies to state-regulated commercial insurance companies. Federally regulated insurance plans are not covered.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s supports the plan. His office cites data indicating that insulin brands that sold for $40 in 2001 now sell for $289. — AP