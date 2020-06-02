Cops: Man shot
to death in Gary
GARY — A man died Sunday after he was shot, police said.
Gary police responded about 5 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside an area building, Westerfield said.
The Lake County coroner's office declared the man dead about 5:30 p.m.
Police are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Police: Man dies
at hospital after
being robbed,
thrown from car
A Chesterton man died after he was robbed of his phone and thrown from a vehicle in Hammond, police said.
Neil Worley, a 35-year-old Chesterton resident, was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond at 6:45 a.m. Monday, according to the Lake County coroner's officer. The cause and manner of death are still pending.
Hammond police said they found Worley on the ground on the 4700 block of Cedar Avenue a little after 10 p.m. Sunday.
He told police he was in a vehicle with three people who robbed him and took his cell phone.
Worley was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said. Police are investigating the crime as a robbery.
Anyone with information about what happened, who was in the vicinity of the 4700 block of Cedar Avenue last night, or who might have video surveillance between the hours of 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on May 31, is urged to call the Hammond Police Department.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
South Shore Line
suspends service
to Chicago
South Shore Line service from Northwest Indiana to Chicago was suspended Monday and will be again today after the widespread protests in Chicago, Northwest Indiana and across the nation over the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.
"South Shore Line train service will continue to be temporarily suspended Tuesday after consultation with Metra officials," the Northwest Indiana Commuter Transportation District said.
Both the South Shore Line and Metra shut down their commuter rail service to the city Monday after widespread demonstrations over the weekend that escalated into looting and property damage.
South Shore Line officials are not sure yet when service to Chicago will resume.
— Joseph S. Pete, The Times
19 killed, 63 hurt
by gun violence
over weekend
in Chicago
CHICAGO — Nineteen people were killed and at least 63 others were wounded by gun violence in Chicago’s most violent weekend of the year so far, the Chicago-Sun-Times reported.
More than half of the weekend’s victims were shot on Sunday following violent protests Saturday night that led to hundreds of arrests and a curfew.
The victims included an 18-year-old woman shot in the head late Sunday on the West Side and two men, ages 39 and 31, shot in the head Sunday in Calumet Heights on the South Side when someone in an SUV pulled up and opened fire on their vehicle, police said.
