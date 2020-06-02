Hammond police said they found Worley on the ground on the 4700 block of Cedar Avenue a little after 10 p.m. Sunday.

He told police he was in a vehicle with three people who robbed him and took his cell phone.

Worley was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said. Police are investigating the crime as a robbery.

Anyone with information about what happened, who was in the vicinity of the 4700 block of Cedar Avenue last night, or who might have video surveillance between the hours of 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on May 31, is urged to call the Hammond Police Department.

— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times

South Shore Line

suspends service

to Chicago

South Shore Line service from Northwest Indiana to Chicago was suspended Monday and will be again today after the widespread protests in Chicago, Northwest Indiana and across the nation over the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.