Woman killed in

home explsion

LAKE STATION — A woman was found dead after a house exploded into flames Wednesday, officials said.

The fire department was called to the explosion shortly before noon in the 600 block of East 29th Avenue, according to NIPSCO.

NIPSCO personnel arrived to assist first responders and ensure the safety of the area, according to a representative. A preliminary investigation indicates that the explosion might have been caused by a natural gas leak.

NIPSCO facilities were not involved.

The woman has not been identified. The incident is being investigated.

— Lizzie Kaboski, The Times

House fire in CP

displaces family

CROWN POINT — A family was displaced by a house fire Tuesday in the 4000 block of West 121st Avenue, local firefighters said.

No one was injured in the blaze and two cats were rescued, according to Crown Point Fire Rescue.

The public was urged to avoid the area while the blaze was underway.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Firefighters from Merrillville, Cedar Lake, Hebron, Lowell, Lake Dale, Dyer, Griffith and Hobart helped in the efforts.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Walker hit by car

CEDAR LAKE — A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car Tuesday, Cedar Lake Police Chief William Fisher said.

Officers were dispatched at 3:14 p.m. to the area of 133rd and Parrish avenues for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

A 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in the middle of Parrish Avenue, just south of Jane Ball Elementary School, the chief said.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Fisher said.

The Cedar Lake Fire Department assisted the man while police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Cpl. Richard Pennington, 219-374-5416.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Officers go extra mile over flat tire

LAPORTE — A working mom has something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

While on her way to work Tuesday, the woman experienced a flat tire and managed to make her way to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

After parking her disabled vehicle in Sheriff John Boyd's reserved spot, the woman came across Detective Austin Howell, who took her the rest of the way to work, the department reported.

Howell then was joined by Detective Sgt. L. Scott Boswell, who reportedly helped him change the tire.

"Later in the day, Detective Howell met with the female on her meal break and transported her back to her now-functional vehicle," the department reported. "Little did she know, Detective Howell had gathered up some agency #merch and placed the bags of goodies inside the vehicle for her children."

— Bob Kasarda, The Times