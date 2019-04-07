Separate shootings

in Indianapolis leaves

4 dead, 2 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people have been fatally shot and two others wounded in three separate shootings in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the shootings occurred over a four-hour period Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Four people were shot at a bar.

A man and a woman died after being shot about 1 a.m. Sunday in the bar. Two other people shot at the bar were being treated at hospitals.

Police say another man was pronounced dead on a sidewalk about 11 p.m. Saturday following a shooting at an apartment complex.

The first shooting victim was found around 9:30 p.m. on an Indianapolis street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been reported in any of the shootings. — AP

-------------------------------------------------

Man dies after

shootout with police

in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man has died following a shootout with police outside a southern Indiana home.

State police say 36-year-old Benjamin Lucas died Saturday afternoon at a hospital.

New Albany officers were sent to the home about 1 p.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare check on a man when shots were fired at them from inside the house.

State police say Lucas then came out a rear door and was shot while exchanging gunfire with the officers. Lucas was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital. An autopsy was scheduled Sunday.

No officers were wounded. State police detectives are investigating the shooting.

New Albany is along the Ohio River, just north of Louisville, Kentucky. — AP

