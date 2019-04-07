Separate shootings
in Indianapolis leaves
4 dead, 2 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people have been fatally shot and two others wounded in three separate shootings in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Star reports that the shootings occurred over a four-hour period Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Four people were shot at a bar.
A man and a woman died after being shot about 1 a.m. Sunday in the bar. Two other people shot at the bar were being treated at hospitals.
Police say another man was pronounced dead on a sidewalk about 11 p.m. Saturday following a shooting at an apartment complex.
The first shooting victim was found around 9:30 p.m. on an Indianapolis street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been reported in any of the shootings. — AP
-------------------------------------------------
Man dies after
shootout with police
in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man has died following a shootout with police outside a southern Indiana home.
State police say 36-year-old Benjamin Lucas died Saturday afternoon at a hospital.
New Albany officers were sent to the home about 1 p.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare check on a man when shots were fired at them from inside the house.
State police say Lucas then came out a rear door and was shot while exchanging gunfire with the officers. Lucas was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital. An autopsy was scheduled Sunday.
No officers were wounded. State police detectives are investigating the shooting.
New Albany is along the Ohio River, just north of Louisville, Kentucky. — AP