2 killed in fiery
crash on I-94
CHICAGO — Two people were killed and three people were sent to the hospital in an early Saturday morning crash on Interstate 94.
At 2:32 a.m. police responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-94 southbound lanes at Sibley Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police.
All three vehicles were driving in the southbound lanes when they became involved in a crash, police said. The wreck caused one vehicle, a black semitrailer, to go off the road and hit a concrete bridge support at Sibley Boulevard.
The semitrailer burst into flames, police said. The two occupants died from injuries at the scene, police said. Their gender, age and names have not been released.
Three others went to the hospital, including the driver of a black Chevrolet Impala and the driver and a passenger of a black Jeep SUV. They suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Contamination
advisory issued
for Chesterton
swim area
CHESTERTON — A contamination advisory has been issued for an Indiana Dunes State Park swim area in Chesterton.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued the alert Saturday for Indiana Dunes State Park West Beach.
The advisory said high bacteria levels were found on Tuesday and levels continued to be high on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The area is mainly a parking lot along the shoreline and is not to be confused with Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach in Gary, said Indiana Dunes National Park Ranger Steve Rossi. All of Indiana Dunes National Park beaches are open for swimming and no advisories have been issued, Rossi said.
No other Indiana Dunes State Park beaches had advisories Saturday.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
2 arrested after
reports of rocks
being thrown off
I-80/94 overpass
GARY — A large rock slammed onto the hood of a vehicle as two juveniles allegedly threw rocks off an overpass into interstate traffic Thurday, police said.
Indiana State Police received several calls around 1 p.m. about someone throwing rocks off the Harrison Street overpass onto Interstate 80/94, ISP said.
One vehicle was badly damaged, with a large rock denting in the hood, police said.
Gary police found two juveniles who matched the description of the suspects near Harrison Street and further investigated the incident, resulting in the two being taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center in Crown Point.
Only one vehicle was reported as damaged. No one was hurt by the rocks, police said.
The two juveniles are being charged with criminal mischief. Their identities will not be released, police said.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times