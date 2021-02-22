Coroner seeking
family of man
who died at hotel
The Lake County coroner's office is looking for family of a man who died Sunday at a Merrillville hotel.
Dean Cox, 75, lived at the 4700 block of Massachusetts Street in Gary and was found unresponsive at the Hilton Garden Inn, a coroner's release said.
Anyone with information about Cox's family members or relatives is asked to call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Police: 4 killed in
suburban Chicago
traffic crash
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.— Four people, including a young child and teenager, died in a traffic crash outside Chicago, Illinois State Police said Sunday.
The crash happened late Saturday evening in Rolling Meadows. All four people who died were in the same vehicle, a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta that had stopped on the right side of the road before it was struck by a black 2018 Jeep.
Killed were two women, 45-year-old Stacy S. Harris from Schaumburg, who was driving, and 47-year-old Herlanda L. Harris from Chicago, according to police. Also killed were a 17-year-old male from Schaumburg and a 6-year-old boy from Chicago.
Troopers were called just after 11:30 p.m. to investigate a two-vehicle collision. The driver of the jeep suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
— AP
Museum founded
by Holocaust
survivor reopens
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A western Indiana museum founded by a Holocaust survivor who championed forgiveness has reopened following a six-month-long closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center reopened in Terre Haute on Friday, when 26 visitors showed up to see a new exhibit and hear the stories of Holocaust survivors.
"We are excited to have people back, and we are trying to be very cautionary with our cleaning routines and safety," museum director Leah Simpson told the Tribune-Star.
She said public interest in the museum and education center has remained strong during the months-long closure amid the pandemic.
The CANDLES museum, or Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors, was founded by Eva Kor, who died in July 2019 at age 85 during an overseas trip to Poland for the museum.
A new digital exhibit at the museum, called "In Their Own Words: The Mengele Twins Tell Their Stories," is interactive and includes videos of survivors of experiments conducted by Josef Mengele, the infamous Nazi doctor who conducted cruel experiments at concentration camps.
— AP