Troopers were called just after 11:30 p.m. to investigate a two-vehicle collision. The driver of the jeep suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

— AP

Museum founded

by Holocaust

survivor reopens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A western Indiana museum founded by a Holocaust survivor who championed forgiveness has reopened following a six-month-long closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center reopened in Terre Haute on Friday, when 26 visitors showed up to see a new exhibit and hear the stories of Holocaust survivors.

"We are excited to have people back, and we are trying to be very cautionary with our cleaning routines and safety," museum director Leah Simpson told the Tribune-Star.

She said public interest in the museum and education center has remained strong during the months-long closure amid the pandemic.