Police: Man
shot, killed in
Sauk Village
A 34-year-old Chicago man was pronounced dead early Sunday at Franciscan Health Dyer after being fatally shot in Sauk Village.
Alvin Arrington III was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m., the Lake County coroner said.
Sauk Village police responded around 2 a.m. to KYS Boutique and Beauty Bar, 1705 Sauk Trail, for a gunshot victim. Responding officers rendered medical aid and Arrington was transported to the Dyer hospital.
The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Sauk Village police detectives with the investigation. Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to or involvement with local residents.
— Kale Wilk, The Times
Indiana hunters
plead guilty in
poaching case
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Four hunters from Indiana have pled guilty and paid fines in a southern Illinois poaching case, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The four hunters were accused of deer hunting with rifles without required permits or hunting licenses and had two untagged, harvested deer with them. They pled guilty in Williamson County to unlawful use of a rifle.
The four hunters were sentenced to 1 year of supervision, forfeited four rifles and paid $5,000 in fines, according to a recent IDNR news release.
Illinois Conservation Police donated the untagged deer to a local animal rehabilitator to help feed injured wildlife.
"Our Conservation Police go to great efforts to catch those who violate our laws and the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office has again proven to be a strong ally in protecting our resources," Sergeant Kris Taylor, with the Department of Natural Resources, said in the release.
— AP
Hearing set for
guilty plea of
ex-Muncie officer
MUNCIE, Ind. — A former Muncie police officer is expected to plead guilty next month in connection with a federal investigation of excessive force allegations against other officers.
Former police officer Dalton Kurtz, 31, is expected to plead guilty to "misprision of felony" on Aug. 4 in federal court in Indianapolis, according to The (Muncie) Star Press.
He's accused of failing to report a fellow officer kicked and struck a teenager in the head after the teen led officers on a foot chase. According to the plea agreement, Kurtz failed to report the officer's "unreasonable and excessive" conduct and submitted a false report.
The charges carries a sentence of up to three years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
— AP