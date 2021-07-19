The four hunters were sentenced to 1 year of supervision, forfeited four rifles and paid $5,000 in fines, according to a recent IDNR news release.

Illinois Conservation Police donated the untagged deer to a local animal rehabilitator to help feed injured wildlife.

"Our Conservation Police go to great efforts to catch those who violate our laws and the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office has again proven to be a strong ally in protecting our resources," Sergeant Kris Taylor, with the Department of Natural Resources, said in the release.

— AP

Hearing set for

guilty plea of

ex-Muncie officer

MUNCIE, Ind. — A former Muncie police officer is expected to plead guilty next month in connection with a federal investigation of excessive force allegations against other officers.

Former police officer Dalton Kurtz, 31, is expected to plead guilty to "misprision of felony" on Aug. 4 in federal court in Indianapolis, according to The (Muncie) Star Press.