WINFIELD — Winfield bulked up its police force with a fifth officer sworn in this week.
Sam Steward, of Lowell, was sworn in Tuesday at a Winfield Town Council meeting. Steward previously served the Schneider Police Department and New Chicago Police Department.
A Lowell High School graduate, he graduated from the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2019. The department now has five full-time officers.
Deputies Brock Moore and Branden Benton, along with police dog Tank, were presented with Outstanding Achievement Awards.
On April 18, Moore, Benton and Tank worked together to arrest three people suspected of burglarizing multiple vehicles in Stony Run subdivision.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A man denied service for not wearing a mask assaulted convenience store clerk in northern Indiana, police said.
The assault occurred Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven in Mishawaka, 5 miles east of South Bend, police said.
The man entered the store without wearing a mask and attempted to buy a cup of coffee. When he was told he could not be served because he was not wearing a mask, the man threw the cup of coffee on the female clerk and left, police said.
He then returned and was asked to leave by the clerk but instead punched her, knocking her to the floor, and proceeded to further punch and kick the clerk before leaving, police said.
Police did not say if the woman was injured.
— AP
NEW YORK — Rapper and activist Common went into quarantine concerned about incarcerated people he has met during visits to jails, prisons and juvenile detention centers around the U.S. and who aren't able to maintain social distance or adopt rigorous hygiene routines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, his criminal justice reform organization Imagine Justice launched a campaign with dozens of advocacy and activist groups calling attention to the threat that the coronavirus pandemic poses on millions of U.S. detainees.
The campaign, dubbed #WeMatterToo, is urging authorities to immediately release people who have served most of their sentences, especially if they have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of illness or death from COVID-19.
— AP
