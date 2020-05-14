The assault occurred Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven in Mishawaka, 5 miles east of South Bend, police said.

The man entered the store without wearing a mask and attempted to buy a cup of coffee. When he was told he could not be served because he was not wearing a mask, the man threw the cup of coffee on the female clerk and left, police said.

He then returned and was asked to leave by the clerk but instead punched her, knocking her to the floor, and proceeded to further punch and kick the clerk before leaving, police said.

Police did not say if the woman was injured.

— AP

Common's pushing

detainee releases

amid COVID-19

NEW YORK — Rapper and activist Common went into quarantine concerned about incarcerated people he has met during visits to jails, prisons and juvenile detention centers around the U.S. and who aren't able to maintain social distance or adopt rigorous hygiene routines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.