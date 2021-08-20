collision, police say

CHICAGO — A motorist traveling the wrong way on a highway on Chicago's southwest side collided head-on early Friday with another vehicle, leaving three people dead, state police said.

Two women, a driver and a passenger, who were in the vehicle going the wrong way on the Stevenson Expressway were pronounced dead at the scene after the 12:35 a.m. collision, WLS-TV reported.

Illinois State Police said the male driver of the other vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was in either of the vehicles.

The man killed in the collision was identified as Khalid Jaber, 54, of Oak Lawn by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which also identified one of the women crash victims as Rella Ellise Norey, 26, of Chicago.

The second woman who died has not yet been identified.

The southbound lanes of the expressway were closed at Cicero while police investigated, but reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

— AP

