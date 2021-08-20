Parks official: Sudden
suspension 'meritless'
CHICAGO — The deputy inspector general for the Chicago Park District said he believes his suspension amid an investigation into charges of sexual abuse by lifeguards is a reprisal for trying to expose attempts to cover up the misconduct.
Nathan Kipp said he was placed on indefinite emergency suspension last week in what he called an attempt to “whitewash” an investigation into rampant sexual assault, sexual harassment and physical abuse among the district's lifeguards.
“I can’t think of any reason other than that I have been zealously pursuing this investigation,” Kipp said Thursday.
“This meritless action is a clear attempt by Park District officials to impede and obstruct a devastating investigation into widespread sexual assault, sexual harassment and physical abuse throughout the District’s Beaches & Pools Unit,” Kipp said in a statement.
The Park District said in a statement it “operates independently of the Office of Inspector General and has absolutely no influence on policies and decisions made by the IG.”
— AP
3 killed in expressway
collision, police say
CHICAGO — A motorist traveling the wrong way on a highway on Chicago's southwest side collided head-on early Friday with another vehicle, leaving three people dead, state police said.
Two women, a driver and a passenger, who were in the vehicle going the wrong way on the Stevenson Expressway were pronounced dead at the scene after the 12:35 a.m. collision, WLS-TV reported.
Illinois State Police said the male driver of the other vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was in either of the vehicles.
The man killed in the collision was identified as Khalid Jaber, 54, of Oak Lawn by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which also identified one of the women crash victims as Rella Ellise Norey, 26, of Chicago.
The second woman who died has not yet been identified.
The southbound lanes of the expressway were closed at Cicero while police investigated, but reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.
— AP
Purdue Fort Wayne
extends mask rule
Purdue University Fort Wayne has extended its indoor mask mandate until early September for all students, staff, faculty and campus visitors, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
The university announced the move Thursday, saying there had been “no discernable improvement” in local and nationwide COVID-19 numbers since it reimplemented the mandate in early August.
The northeast Indiana school, which begins its fall semester Monday, said the mask mandate extension will be reevaluated on Sept. 3.
Purdue Fort Wayne had relaxed its indoor mask rules for fully vaccinated people on June 28, when the Allen County Health Department reported 399 new COVID-19 cases for all of June — an average of about 13 per day, The Journal Gazette reported.
But the mask mandate was reimplemented on Aug. 9 amid rising COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
The county health department has reported 2,380 new coronavirus cases in the 14 days since the school announced it would again require facial coverings for all students, staff, faculty and visitors. That’s an average of 170 new diagnoses a day.
— AP