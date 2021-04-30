Cops: NWI man was
shot, pistol-whipped
CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Police met with a wounded man at a Munster hospital who said he was stabbed and pistol-whipped, police said.
At 1:07 p.m. Thursday police responded to Franciscan Health Munster at 701 Superior Avenue for a stabbing victim being treated at the hospital, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
The stabbing had reportedly happened in the Calumet Township area.
A 29-year-old Schererville man said he was near West 40th Place and Calhoun Street when he was approached by an unknown man.
He said the man stabbed him in the leg and hand and then pistol-whipped him, Martinez said. The victim was in stable condition.
Lake County Sheriff's police are working to corroborate witness statements. and the investigation is ongoing.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
South Shore plans
busing, closure
The South Shore Line announced closures and substitute bus services starting this weekend.
Passengers will be periodically bused between stations due to utility work and the Double Track construction project. The next busing segment will be for those traveling Monday through May 8 between the Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center stations.
During this time no bikes can be transported on the bus. Transportation to Beverly Shores will be suspended during the busing period. In addition, starting on Saturday, the 11th Street Station in Michigan City will be temporarily closed.
The closure is due to construction and is expected to last 2.5 years. The Michigan City Carroll Avenue station will remain open as an alternative.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Man guilty in murder
at Indy bachelor party
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury has convicted a man of murder in the 2019 shooting death of a man celebrating his bachelor party at an Indianapolis pub.
Derek Oechsle, 33, also was found guilty Wednesday of criminal recklessness in the Nov. 29, 2019, slaying of Christopher Smith, 41.
Smith and some friends were celebrating his upcoming marriage when witnesses said Oechsle, sitting nearby, appeared to become visibly upset, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. A fight ensued and Oechsle pulled out a gun and began to strike another man.
When Smith attempted to break up the fight, Oechsle shot Smith and into the surrounding crowd until a member of Smith’s party returned fire, striking Oechsle multiple times, Mears said.
Smith immediately collapsed on the floor due to his injuries. Oechsle fled the scene before collapsing in the parking lot, Mears said.
A sentencing hearing has been set for May 20.
— AP