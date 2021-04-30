Cops: NWI man was

shot, pistol-whipped

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Police met with a wounded man at a Munster hospital who said he was stabbed and pistol-whipped, police said.

At 1:07 p.m. Thursday police responded to Franciscan Health Munster at 701 Superior Avenue for a stabbing victim being treated at the hospital, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The stabbing had reportedly happened in the Calumet Township area.

A 29-year-old Schererville man said he was near West 40th Place and Calhoun Street when he was approached by an unknown man.

He said the man stabbed him in the leg and hand and then pistol-whipped him, Martinez said. The victim was in stable condition.

Lake County Sheriff's police are working to corroborate witness statements. and the investigation is ongoing.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

South Shore plans

busing, closure

The South Shore Line announced closures and substitute bus services starting this weekend.