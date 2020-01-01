Police ID 2 men
killed at Indiana
gas station
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a northwestern Indiana convenience store died of a self-inflicted single gunshot wound, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.
The victim of the Sunday evening shooting at the Family Express on Old Indiana 25 in Lafayette was identified as Ryan James Baughman, 42 of Delphi, police said. The cause of death was fatal gunshot wounds to the body.
The suspect was identified as Kirklan Allen Conley, 22, of Lafayette.
When officers arrived on the scene, one person was found dead inside the store and a gunman was outside. When deputies tried to detain the gunman, shots were fired and he was killed. police said.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said the gunman fired at two of his deputies after they arrived in response to a 911 call about a shooting, and the deputies returned fire. Both deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave.
— AP
Driver dies after
crashing into
parked firetruck
GAS CITY, Ind. (AP) — A motorist died after crashing into a firetruck that was partially parked on a freeway median northeast of Indianapolis.
Charles Finney, 43, was driving north on Interstate 69 near Gas City about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his SUV and slammed into the rear of the firetruck, according to the state police.
Finney, of Indianapolis, later died at a hospital.
The firetruck and a state police car had their emergency lights activated and were parked "off of the travel portion of the roadway," state police said in a release.
The firetruck had responded to an earlier crash on I-69.
— AP
Chicago on verge
of another drop
in homicides
CHICAGO — Chicago is set to close out 2019 with a drop in the number of homicides for the third consecutive year, police said Tuesday.
Preliminary numbers early in the day showed there have been 490 homicides in 2019, the first time the yearly number has dipped below 500 since 2015 when it was 491.
Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck planned to discuss the numbers at a late New Year's Eve news conference.
The number of homicides in 2019 dropped 13% compared to 2018 when there were 565 homicides, according to police statistics.
The declines happened across the city, including in historically high-crime areas. Police have credited the city's dip in crime to the use of technology used to predict where shootings might occur.
— AP