Police: 3 shot
when argument
turned violent
HAMMOND — Three men were wounded early Monday when an argument over a woman turned violent inside Flick's Tap, police said.
Hammond police found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen after responding about 1 a.m. to the bar at 6205 Kennedy Ave. for a report of shots fired, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
The man was taken to a Chicago-area hospital in critical condition, police said.
At short time later, police were notified that a 30-year-old East Chicago man and 31-year-old Hammond man walked into St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago with gunshot wounds. The men were treated and released from the hospital, Kellogg said.
Witnesses told police there was an argument over a female, and one of the people pulled out a gun, police said. Police think five people left the bar in a vehicle, but no description was available.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
---
IDEM: Water
safe after spill
A sixth and final round of tests found samples of water from the Little Calumet River and Lake Michigan were now below the federal Safe Drinking Water Act maximum contaminant level for cyanide after a spill from ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor killed thousands of fish two weeks ago.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said there's no longer an unsafe level of contamination from ArcelorMittal in the East Arm of the Little Calumet River and along the Lake Michigan shoreline, including Ogden Dunes and West Beach.
IDEM and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigated a citizen report of a distressed fish by the Burns Waterway on Aug. 12. A significant fish kill became apparent two days later.
ArcelorMittal reported that its blast furnace closed water loop station failed on Aug. 11.
— Joseph S. Pete, The Times
---
Child molestation
charges dropped
VALPARAISO — A 42-year-old Lake Station man pleaded guilty Monday to two misdemeanor counts of battery as part of a deal that did away with three felony counts, including one of child molesting.
Israel Cervantes was sentenced to a year behind bars on each of the amended charges with all but time served suspended on one count and all the time suspended on the other. The terms will be served consecutively and served on formal probation.
The incidents in question occurred in April 2016 and involved bodily injury, according to the hearing.
Cervantes had initially been charged with molesting an underage girl over a period of more than five years.
The girl, who was 13, reportedly told police the abuse has been going since she was 9 or 10 at locations including her home, at a park in Lake Station and at storage unit facility in Portage.
One of the original battery charges stemmed from allegations of the girl witnessing Cervantes striking a woman, police said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times