Cops: Man shot in
Gary, drives home
GARY — A man was shot in Gary and was found shortly after in New Chicago Friday afternoon, police said.
At 4:15 p.m. first responders were called to aid a reported gunshot victim at a residence on McKinley Avenue, said New Chicago Chief of Police Bill Parry.
Police then learned the man had been injured in a shooting in Gary.
After being hit with gunfire, the victim reportedly drove to his residence in New Chicago. First responders then transported him to a local hospital, where Gary police responded to gather information.
The man's current condition or extent of injuries are unknown.
The Gary Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times' request for information on the incident.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Pet dog rescued
from house fire
CHESTERTON — Several fire departments convened at a Chesterton house fire, where a pet dog was rescued.
At 12:50 p.m. Friday first responders were called to a house fire in the 1600 block of South Fifth Street, said Chesterton spokesman Kevin Nevers.
Firefighters encountered smoke and flames coming from a two-story house with an attached garage. Multiple departments responded including firefighters from Chesterton, Porter, Portage, Burns Harbor, Liberty Township and Valparaiso.
No residents were injured and a pet dog was rescued from the home and appears to be doing well.
Preliminary investigations show that it appears the fire started in the garage and spread into a bedroom above and into the roof.
Two vehicles in the garage were pulled out by Joe's Towing to help firefighters in their efforts to douse the flames.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the damages to the home are still being evaluated, Nevers said.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Chicago Heights
officer arrested
CHICAGO HEIGHTS — A Chicago Heights police officer has been arrested after being charged with battering a handcuffed juvenile, police said
On Friday Ali K. Fara, 42, of Chicago Heights, was arrested by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation. Fara faces charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and official misconduct, both Class 3 felonies, according to ISP.
An investigation was initiated on Sept. 14, 2019, at the request of the Chicago Heights Police Department after police received information that Fara allegedly battered and injured a handcuffed juvenile who had been arrested, police said.
Following a lengthy investigation, two felony charges were approved Friday by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Law Enforcement Accountability Division.
Fara was arrested without incident and was released on a $100,000 recognizance bond, ISP said.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been released.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times