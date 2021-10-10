Prosecutors dismiss
molestation charges
against Illinois man
CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man who was accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl in September 2020 in Schererville.
Caleb J. Dorn, 23, of Mokena, Illinois, had been facing two counts of child molesting, a level 1 and level 4 felony.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip wrote in court filings the state could not "ethically proceed" with prosecution because of additional information recently received by her office.
In addition, evidence was insufficient to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, Wardrip wrote.
Dorn's attorney, Juan Pablo Román-Lagunas, said the state's decision to dismiss the case was "appropriate, merited and in the best interest of justice."
"Caleb and his family are content with the outcome and ready to move on with their lives," Román-Lagunas said.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Cops: Unidentified
man found dead
in Miller Sunday
GARY — An unidentified man was found dead in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood Sunday.
The man was found Sunday afternoon on the 8600 block of Juniper Terrace.
It's a wooded area on top of a dune just west of the Shirley Heinze Land Trust's Bayless Dune preserve and just south of the cluster of businesses that includes Beach Cafe and Flamingo Pizza of Miller less than a mile from the Lake Michigan beachfront.
The Lake County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene at 2 p.m. Sunday and the man was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m., according to a press release from Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey.
The man's identity, race and address were unknown.
The cause and manner of death remain pending, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Gary police did not immediately respond to messages.
The Gary Police Department and Lake County CSI assisted the Lake County Coroner's Office with the investigation into the death, which is ongoing.
— Joseph Pete, The Times
Chicago parks
chiefs resigns in
wake of probe
CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District's leader has resigned following questions about his handling of sexual misconduct and abuse allegations among lifeguards.
Mike Kelly, who serves as superintendent and CEO of the city's park system, issued a resignation letter Saturday saying his departure was “effective immediately.” He stepped down the same day Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for his removal, saying in a letter that a “culture of sexual abuse, harassment, and coercion” has become pervasive and there was a “lack of urgency and accountability” in handling it.
Kelly was appointed by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2011. WBEZ reported Kelly was informed of the first allegation in February 2020 but didn’t forward complaints to the inspector general for over a month.
City aldermen called for his resignation because of the lack of action against the allegations.
“It has been an honor to steward this extraordinary organization for the past ten years,” Kelly said in the resignation letter. “It has also been an honor to serve Chicagoans as a public servant for the past 27 years. I have always had the best interests of our patrons and our employees at heart.”
Investigations into the allegations have led to disciplinary action against dozens of employees in the Beaches and Pool Unit, including high-level managers.
— Associated Press