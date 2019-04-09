Man fatally shot
after pointing gun
at Indiana deputy
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Authorities say a 32-year-old man who allegedly pointed a gun at a sheriff's deputy along Interstate 70 in eastern Indiana has died after being shot.
State police say dispatchers in Henry County received a call about a suspicious person walking along the interstate Tuesday morning and the deputy found the man in the median. Police say the deputy approached him to see if he needed assistance, the man pointed a gun at the deputy and shots were fired.
Police say Michael R. Gulley of Greenfield was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff's deputy wasn't injured.
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. Police say they didn't immediately know why Gulley, who was reportedly wearing black clothing, was walking along the roadway. — AP
Adult daughter
of county sheriff
killed in 2-car crash
KOKOMO, Ind. — The adult daughter of a county sheriff has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in central Indiana.
Indiana State Police say vehicles driven by 21-year-old Jordan Asher of Kokomo and 48-year-old Jennifer Eastwood of Logansport collided head-on about 10:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 35 in Kokomo.
Asher was the daughter of Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Eastwood was flown via medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.
The sheriff's department has asked the state police to investigate the crash. — AP