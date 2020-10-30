Police: Human
remains found
in cornfield
LAPORTE — Human remains were discovered late Wednesday afternoon in a recently harvested cornfield in rural Springfield Township, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.
A farmer led an officer to the remains shortly before 5 p.m. in a field south of County Road 800 North west of County Road 300 West, police said.
The area was immediately secured once the remains were confirmed, and detectives from the department's criminal investigations division were called to the scene.
Police remained on scene throughout the night, and the investigation resumed there early Thursday morning, police said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Police warn of
online dating
blackmail scam
HIGHLAND — The public should be wary on dating sites due to a blackmail scam targeting residents of the area, police said.
Police have received two reports from residents who said they shared revealing photos of themselves with another person, who then forwarded their photos to the residents' phone contacts, a Highland Police Department news release states.
Both residents said the person requested money from them to avoid having their pictures sent to anyone else, police said.
Police urged people to never share any personal information or photos with anyone they do not know and to not send money to any strangers who attempt to blackmail them.
"We are making you aware of these incidents so that nobody else falls victim to this type of fraud," the department said.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Man identified in
fatal pedestrian
crash in Cal City
CALUMET CITY — A Lansing man died after a crash early Thursday at Sibley Boulevard and Saginaw Avenue, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.
Shawn Alexander, 34, was pronounced dead by the coroner's office about 8:10 a.m. due to blunt force trauma.
Calumet City police, firefighters/EMS and coroner's staff responded at 6:41 a.m. Thursday for a crash involving a pedestrian at that location, said Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher.
Officer found Alexander lying in the street suffering from multiple injuries after the collision.
Alexander was transported by the Calumet City Fire Department to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where he later died.
Fletcher said the driver involved in the fatal crash is cooperating with police. The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Calumet City police with the ongoing investigation.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!