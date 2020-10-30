Both residents said the person requested money from them to avoid having their pictures sent to anyone else, police said.

Police urged people to never share any personal information or photos with anyone they do not know and to not send money to any strangers who attempt to blackmail them.

"We are making you aware of these incidents so that nobody else falls victim to this type of fraud," the department said.

— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times

Man identified in

fatal pedestrian

crash in Cal City

CALUMET CITY — A Lansing man died after a crash early Thursday at Sibley Boulevard and Saginaw Avenue, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.

Shawn Alexander, 34, was pronounced dead by the coroner's office about 8:10 a.m. due to blunt force trauma.

Calumet City police, firefighters/EMS and coroner's staff responded at 6:41 a.m. Thursday for a crash involving a pedestrian at that location, said Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher.