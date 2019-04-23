Spike in tips about
2 Indiana girls who
were slain in 2017
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana authorities say they received about 1,000 tips in 24 hours after a news conference updating their investigation into the 2017 killings of two teenage girls.
Indiana State Police said Tuesday the tips came to a task force via email, tip line and directly to participating law enforcement agencies. Officials on Monday released video, audio and a new sketch of the man suspected of killing 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.
The video came from German's cellphone, from which police previously released grainy photos and audio. State police Sgt. Kim Riley says officials aren't commenting on technological advances they have made.
Until Monday, Riley said authorities had received about 35,000 tips since the slayings. — AP
Shedd Aquarium
pledges to reduce
ocean-harming plastic
CHICAGO — Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is among a group of aquariums making an Earth Day pledge to reduce single-use plastic.
Shedd officials made the announcement Monday. The First Step campaign is a promise to reduce plastic that often ends up in oceans and threatens aquatic life.
The 20 aquariums that are part of the Aquarium Conservation Partnership are among 600 businesses and 160,000 individuals nationally to take the pledge.
Shedd says it is committed to meeting three goals by 2021. They are to significantly reduce or eliminate single-use plastic packaging in retail products, reduce single-use plastic in "back-of-house" operations, and eliminate single-use plastic in all dining tableware.
ACP aquariums have already eliminated plastic straws and single-use plastic take-away bags. They are working to reduce plastic beverage bottles by 2020. — AP