Man allegedly hid
for 3 months at
Chicago airport
CHICAGO — A California man who told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for three months.
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Saturday. At a court hearing on Sunday, a judge ruled that the Orange, California, man could be released if he paid $1,000, but said that Singh was prohibited from setting foot in the airport..
Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood said Singh does not have a criminal record. She also said it was unclear why Singh, who is unemployed, came to Chicago or if he has ties to the area.
During the hearing, Assistant States Attorney Kathleen Hagerty said that Singh was spotted by two United Airlines employees, who asked him for identification, the Chicago Tribune reported. Singh lowered his mask and showed a badge that actually belonged to an operations manager at the airport who had reported it missing in late October, Hagerty said.
The employees called police, who took Singh into custody. Singh was "scared to go home due to COVID," Hagerty said, and told authorities that he'd found the badge and that other passengers at the airport had given him food.
— AP
Biden taps IU
law professor for
No. 2 EPA post
INDIANAPOLIS — President-elect Joe Biden is nominating an Indiana University law professor to be the second-in-command at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Janet McCabe, a professor of practice at the IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis, has been nominated to be deputy EPA administrator, Biden's office announced Friday.
The nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.
McCabe previously served as acting assistant administrator of the Office of Air and Radiation at the EPA under former President Barack Obama from July 2013 to January 2017 and as principal deputy in that office from 2009 to 2013. She also has been air director at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and she has held other environmental policy and management positions at IDEM and in Massachusetts.
IU President Michael A. McRobbie called McCabe "one of our nation's foremost experts on environmental law and policy."
— AP