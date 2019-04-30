Indiana budget includes
$73M for new
Purdue animal hospital
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana's new two-year state budget includes $73 million to jump-start Purdue University's plans to build a new animal hospital.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels had urged state lawmakers to approve funding for the new hospital, saying it's vital to Purdue's veterinary college and the state.
The Journal & Courier reports that the state funding will cover about two-thirds of the new Purdue Veterinary Teaching Hospital's $108 million cost.
Purdue will provide the remaining $35 million for the project, which has been in the works for the past decade.
The university says its animal treatment center is the oldest at any of the nation's 30 university veterinary programs.
Groundbreaking on the West Lafayette campus' new animal hospital could come in spring 2020. Construction is expected to take about two years. — AP
--------------------------------
Chicago police
summer strategy:
More visibility
CHICAGO — Chicago police will be more visible along the lakefront, in parks and at train stations during the summer months in the hopes of reducing the spike in crime that comes every year when temperatures rise and children are out of school.
And while police on Tuesday didn't offer many specific crime fighting strategies, Superintendent Eddie Johnson says deployment of officers will be driven in large part by data that's collected and intelligence gathered by police. The department will also deploy specialized units to specific areas to combat crime.
And Johnson says department will pay special attention to the unruly youths who have been gathering in the downtown area recent weeks and that offices "will not tolerate misbehavior." — AP