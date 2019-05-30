Chicago's Thompson
Center on national
endangered places list
CHICAGO — The National Trust for Historic Preservation has listed downtown Chicago's state government building to its list of the country's most-endangered historic places.
The Chicago Tribune reported Thursday that the James R. Thompson Center appeared on the Washington-based nonprofit's list this year. Trust spokesman Virgil McDill says the Helmut Jahn-designed building is the first work of postmodern architecture placed on the list. The 17-story, curved-glass structure opened in May 1985 to house state offices.
Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure in April authorizing the sale of the building, which has been hailed for its architecture but derided for its functionality. Pritzker's office released a five-phase, 22-month timetable to ensure a sale completion within two years. — AP
--------------------------------
2 charged with
killing mother who
shielded baby from gunfire
CHICAGO — Two central Illinois men are charged with first-degree murder in the Chicago shooting death of a woman who was shielding her 1-year-old daughter from their gunfire.
Authorities say 39-year-old Michael Washington and 23-year-old Eric Adams are due in court Thursday. They are both from Urbana.
The men are charged in the Tuesday morning fatal shooting of 24-year-old Brittany Hill. Police say Hill was holding her daughter when gunfire erupted. Police say Hill placed her body over the baby to shield her from the bullets when Hill was shot. The baby wasn't injured.
Police say the men were arrested later Tuesday in Urbana. Police believe they were targeting three people near Hill in a gang-related conflict.
Neither man had listed phone numbers to pursue comment on their behalf. — AP