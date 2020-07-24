Schedule change
for EC bus route
EAST CHICAGO — A change to the East Chicago bus schedule was announced Thursday.
Starting Monday, The Crosstown/Food 4 Less route will be running from 5:55 a.m. to 8:11 p.m., according to an announcement from the City of East Chicago.
The East Chicago Transit Service apologized to bus riders for the inconvenience, stating the schedule changes were caused by circumstances out of their control.
The revised schedule can be found at www.eastchicago.com and any questions about the schedule can be answered at 219-391-8465.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Boy dies after
boat overturns
on Chicago River
CHICAGO — A 7-year-old Chicago boy died and several people were hospitalized after a boat capsized on the Chicago River, apparently after a cargo boat passed the smaller vessel, officials said.
The boy was initially hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday evening at Mercy Hospital, but he later died from an apparent drowning, officials said. He was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Victor Lobato.
The boy, who lived in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, was trapped under the boat after it capsized on the river in Chicago's South Loop about 7 p.m. after the cargo boat passed, officials said.
The boy and eight other people who were on the boat were pulled from the river afterward, fire officials said.
Police said initial reports indicated the boy was wearing a life vest at the time, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The boy, two other children and three adults were taken to area hospitals for treatment in fair to critical condition. Three other passengers on the boat refused medical treatment.
— AP
City, activists
reach deal on
housing near
Obama library
CHICAGO — Chicago will require new developments near the planned Obama Presidential Center to include affordable housing and provide other neighborhood protections under an agreement reached between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and activists.
The proposal was introduced Wednesday in the City Council. Calling it a “groundbreaking” ordinance, Lightfoot said she expected it to be approved in September.
The deal follows a lengthy battle between the city and activists who've feared that development around the planned $500 million presidential center would displace many Black residents in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.
The proposal earmarks $4.5 million for housing programs.
— AP
