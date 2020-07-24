The boy, who lived in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, was trapped under the boat after it capsized on the river in Chicago's South Loop about 7 p.m. after the cargo boat passed, officials said.

The boy and eight other people who were on the boat were pulled from the river afterward, fire officials said.

Police said initial reports indicated the boy was wearing a life vest at the time, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The boy, two other children and three adults were taken to area hospitals for treatment in fair to critical condition. Three other passengers on the boat refused medical treatment.

— AP

City, activists

reach deal on

housing near

Obama library

CHICAGO — Chicago will require new developments near the planned Obama Presidential Center to include affordable housing and provide other neighborhood protections under an agreement reached between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and activists.