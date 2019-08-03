Police seek
help in
identifying
suspect
HOBART — Police are seeking help identifying a woman accused of charging a stolen debit card almost $200.
The debit card's owner told police she lost it in the beginning of July at a gas station on U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street.
Since then, the woman said she noticed several charges made to the account, totaling almost $200. The purchases were made at multiple shopping locations along Hobart's shopping corridor.
Surveillance images last show the suspect, a black woman, wearing a light gray or white T-shirt, dark gray sweatpants and tennis shoes. She left in a silver sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cmdr. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or by email at nwardrip@cityofhobart.com.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
-----
CP man
dies in
US 30
crash
MERRILLVILLE — A 34-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash late Thursday on U.S. 30 near Grant Street, police say.
Kiel Marckese, of Crown Point, was pronounced dead about 10:15 p.m. by the Lake County coroner at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville. His injuries are currently listed as pending.
Police said the other driver, whose identity hasn't been released, was also taken to the hospital following the crash — which occurred just before 10 p.m. — receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is still being investigated by officers to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor, police said.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
---
Police
find
missing
girl
HOBART — Police located a missing 14-year-old girl in Michigan just hours after declaring a Statewide Silver Alert Thursday evening.
Addyson Grey Williams, who hadn't been seen since 9 a.m. Wednesday, was found in good health, Capt. James Gonzales said. Her family is on their way to pick her up now.
Gonzales said no arrests have been made in connection to Williams' disappearance. When police issued the alert, officers believed the 14-year-old to be in extreme danger and said she might require medical assistance.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times