Annual Marriage
Mill ceremony a
no-go this year
CROWN POINT — Couples won't be able to relive part of the Lake County Courthouse's history by saying, "I do," during the annual Marriage Mill ceremony that takes place in the summer.
Bruce Woods, director of the Historic Lake Court House Foundation, said in an email the event has been postponed until next year. Woods did not provide further reasoning.
Between 1915 and 1940, the Lake Courthouse gained a reputation as the place to say, "I do," with justices of peace performing 200 to 300 weddings monthly at the courthouse, according to the Lake Court House Foundation website.
During that "peak" period, estimates suggest 175,000 couples were married. In 1937, 11,410 couples received their marriage license from the courthouse. At the time, a marriage license cost $2.
— Mary Freda, The Times
Fight breaks out
at Southlake Mall
HOBART — Another fight broke out Sunday at Southlake Mall, following a series of fights that took place when it first reopened after the state's stay-at-home order was relaxed in May.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said a fight was reported at the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart. He said the altercation had nothing to do with the ongoing protests and demonstrations over police violence, nor with with looting a few rallies have escalated into.
A viral video that was viewed more than 67,000 times online Sunday showed a pack of several teenagers scrapping on the second floor of the mall, across from the PacSun store that was visible in the background.
In the video, one of the fighters walks away and the skirmish breaks up. One teen's face is covered with blood from an apparent gash on the forehead, and another's neck is drenched in blood that splattered on his T-shirt.
Hobart police did not immediately respond to requests for more information about the case.
— Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Demonstrators
drive, march in
sunrise protest
INDIANAPOLIS — Demonstrators honked car horns and beat drums early Sunday in Indianapolis to protest police brutality and racism.
The early morning demonstration followed a large-scale peaceful protest the day before when thousands rallied outside the Indiana Statehouse. It was one of many protests across the nation in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Sunday that there would be no further curfews in the city.
— AP
