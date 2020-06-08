Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said a fight was reported at the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart. He said the altercation had nothing to do with the ongoing protests and demonstrations over police violence, nor with with looting a few rallies have escalated into.

A viral video that was viewed more than 67,000 times online Sunday showed a pack of several teenagers scrapping on the second floor of the mall, across from the PacSun store that was visible in the background.

In the video, one of the fighters walks away and the skirmish breaks up. One teen's face is covered with blood from an apparent gash on the forehead, and another's neck is drenched in blood that splattered on his T-shirt.

Hobart police did not immediately respond to requests for more information about the case.

— Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Demonstrators

drive, march in

sunrise protest

INDIANAPOLIS — Demonstrators honked car horns and beat drums early Sunday in Indianapolis to protest police brutality and racism.