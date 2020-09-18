Fire damages,
destroys about
20 trucks in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A fire that damaged or destroyed about 20 trucks on an Indianapolis lot is being investigated as arson.
The blaze was reported about 3:30 a.m. Thursday at M&K Truck Center.
Fire officials said smoke from the fire was visible for miles from nearby Interstate 465. Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled from truck tanks.
Semitrailers and dump trucks were among the vehicles that burned. The company said 12 of the vehicles are a total loss and seven others suffered significant damage.
Damage is estimated at more than $1 million.
— AP
Police identify 3
people killed in
7-vehicle pileup
AUBURN, Ind. — A Michigan couple and an Indiana man have been identified as the three people killed in a seven-vehicle pileup on a northeastern Indiana highway, police said Thursday.
Dale Eugene Lowe, 81, and his wife, Jean Elsie Lowe, 72, of Charlotte, Michigan, both died from their injuries at a Fort Wayne hospital after the SUV they were passengers in was rear-ended by a semitrailer that failed to slow for congested traffic on Interstate 69, state police said.
William Charles Heil, 65, of Angola,was pronounced dead at the scene after his car was pushed into the rear of a second semitrailer, police said.
The crash that also involved three other passenger vehicles occurred about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 69, about 3 miles north of the Auburn exit, police said.
Auburn is north of Fort Wayne and south of the state line with Michigan.
— AP
$40K in handbags
stolen from
Chicago-area
Neiman Marcus
NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Handbags valued at more than $43,000 were stolen from a Neiman Marcus store in a suburban Chicago shopping center.
At least 10 people wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks walked into the Northbrook store around closing time Wednesday evening, knocked over glass display cases, grabbed 13 handbags and ran out, police said.
Celine handbags were taken, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Another 11 handbags valued at more than $31,000 were damaged.
A store loss prevention officer was punched. The thieves drove away in two dark-colored SUVs.
Northbrook is north of Chicago.
— AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!