INDIANAPOLIS — People convicted of animal cruelty could face higher penalties under a bill that's headed to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk.
The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the measure was approved Wednesday by the House on a 92-0 vote that sends it to Holcomb for consideration.
If the governor signs it into law, animal cruelty offenses such as abandoning or abusing an animal that are now charged as Class A misdemeanors could be charged as Level 6 felonies.
The bill was authored by Democratic Rep. Ryan Hatfield of Evansville and co-authored by Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara of Evansville.
Hatfield says the final version of his bill takes "significant steps toward sending a clear message that if you choose to abuse animals, you will pay for it." — AP
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Western Indiana's Vigo County is enlisting cameras to catch people who illegally dump trash.
County Commissioner Brendan Kearns told the board of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District last week that the county has acquired 20 cameras that will be camouflaged along trails and take time-stamped photos that can be used as evidence to prosecute illegal trash dumpers.
The Tribune-Star reports that the city of Terre Haute will get five of the cameras and Vigo County will use 15 of them along river bottoms, near creeks and along county roads.
Kearns says landowners will soon be asked for permission to locate the cameras on their properties.
Waste management board secretary Don Morris says the purchase of the cameras "is one of the most positive things in town." — AP
