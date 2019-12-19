Missing Wanatah dad found safe
WANATAH — A father of two is back home and safe with his family after he was reported missing last week.
Robert Garrett Wright IV, 36, of Wanatah, was reported missing on Friday to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. Derrick Allen said. On Wednesday night, his family was happy to report he is back home.
Wright’s sister, Melissa Pearce, said family called police last week after the man’s wife reported that he has not been seen since Thursday morning. Authorities worked to locate the man's phone and vehicle while family and friends searched for clues to his whereabouts.
"Thank you to everyone who has supported us in finding my brother," Pearce said. "He has been found and is safe. This is a sensitive time for all of us and we will not be sharing private details. Thank you in advance for your respect for our family. We are very humbled by all of the kindness we have been given and cannot express how grateful we are."
—Anna Ortiz, The Times
Chicago men get decades in prison for killing boy
A judge on Wednesday handed down decades-long prison sentences to two men who were convicted of first-degree murder in the 2015 slaying of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was repeatedly shot after being lured into an alley with the promise of a juice box.
After hearing from prosecutors and defense attorneys — but not the two defendants, who declined invitations to speak — Cook County Judge Thaddeus Wilson sentenced Dwright Boone-Doty to 90 years in prison for killing fourth-grader Tyshawn Lee. He sentenced Corey Morgan, who planned the killing, to 65 years in prison. Both men must serve their entire sentences and will almost certainly die in prison.
Morgan, 31, and Boone-Doty, 26, were handed sentences about twice as long as the minimum prison terms they could have been given.
—AP
Illinois man with trick gun gets 30-year sentence
JONESBORO, Ill. — An Illinois man accused of rigging a shotgun to his shed to prevent breaks-ins has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the death of a man who opened the door and was shot.
A jury in Union County rejected arguments that William Wasmund had a right to defend his property with the lethal trap.
Wasmund, 49, of Chester was sentenced Monday, three months after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Jeff Spicer.
—AP