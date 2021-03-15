Kelon Jackson, 31, was taken to the Jasper County Jail after the traffic stop on Interstate 65, ISP said in a news release.

Around 9:15 a.m. an ISP trooper initiated a traffic stop on a silver Dodge Nitro after observing the vehicle commit a moving violation near the 215 mile-marker.

During the traffic stop, police made observations that resulted in a vehicle search. Authorities located the edibles inside, police said.

Jackson was taken into custody without incident. He faces a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended, police said.

-- Kale Wilk, The Times

TF District 215

has a school

board opening

Thornton Fractional School District 215 is accepting applications for a board member to replace Dr. Michael Bolz, who recently resigned.

Bolz, who served as board president, was reelected in 2019. According to a district news release, Bolz stepped down because of a conflict of interest with a job he was offered.