A Union Township man was arrested Thursday and later booked into LaPorte County Jail on six felony counts of child molesting.
William Hoaglan, 42, was taken into custody and transported from his home Thursday afternoon after 3:49 p.m., LaPorte County Police said in a news release.
Police initially met with a family and an alleged victim at their residence in reference to a sex offense report. While en route authorities learned Hoaglan wished to surrender for the alleged offense, police said.
Hoaglan was first transported to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. He was later housed in the LaPorte County Jail Thursday evening. He is booked on a $100,005.00 cash-only bond through LaPorte Circuit Court.
An investigation is ongoing.
-- Kale Wilk, The Times
A traffic stop resulted in a Gary man's arrest Friday after Indiana State Police found 328 marijuana edibles in his vehicle.
Kelon Jackson, 31, was taken to the Jasper County Jail after the traffic stop on Interstate 65, ISP said in a news release.
Around 9:15 a.m. an ISP trooper initiated a traffic stop on a silver Dodge Nitro after observing the vehicle commit a moving violation near the 215 mile-marker.
During the traffic stop, police made observations that resulted in a vehicle search. Authorities located the edibles inside, police said.
Jackson was taken into custody without incident. He faces a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended, police said.
-- Kale Wilk, The Times
Thornton Fractional School District 215 is accepting applications for a board member to replace Dr. Michael Bolz, who recently resigned.
Bolz, who served as board president, was reelected in 2019. According to a district news release, Bolz stepped down because of a conflict of interest with a job he was offered.
District residents seeking to finish Bolz's term, which runs till 2023, may submit a letter of interest to Dominique Newman at dnewman@tfd215.org by March 25.
According to state law, school board members must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter, at least 18 years old, and a resident of Illinois and the district for at least one year.
Four candidates are running unopposed for the District 215 board in the April 6 general election: incumbents Richard Dust and Diana Jackson, and newcomers Andrea Ballard and Marcie Wilson.
-- Mike Clark, The Times