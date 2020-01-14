Man molested
friend's daughter,
records allege
CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was charged Friday with repeatedly molesting a friend's daughter after he was allowed to live with the family on and off for several years because of "unfortunate circumstances," records state.
Carl W. Toyne, 59, was being held Monday without bail on three counts of child molesting and one count of attempted child molesting.
The 12-year-old girl told police Toyne was like an uncle to her, records state.
One three occasions between August 2017 and January 2018, Toyne sexually abused the girl while she was sleeping or watching television in a back room, records state.
The girl attempted to tell a family member, but he did not let others know, records state. She then went to her father, who notified police.
The father told police he allowed Toyne to stay at the home after Toyne was evicted from his own home, records state. Toyne slept in the back room where the alleged abuse occurred.
Not guilty pleas were entered on Toyne's behalf during an initial hearing Monday, records show. A bail hearing is set for Tuesday before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
UIC eyeing $191M
outpatient care
center in Chicago
CHICAGO — University of Illinois health system officials are proposing to build a $191 million outpatient care center next to the school's hospital on Chicago's West Side
The six-story 200,000-square-foot building would be connected to the main hospital through a bridge, according to an application filed by the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System.
There's already an outpatient building connected to the hospital, but university officials said there's demand for more services.
— AP
Holcomb declares
day honoring late
Holocaust survivor
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared Jan. 27 “Eva Education Day” in honor of the late Eva Kor, the Holocaust survivor who dedicated much of her life to educating the world about the experiments of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Jan. 27 is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, where Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, were subjected to Mengele's experiments. The Terre Haute woman's experience was chronicled in a documentary titled “Eva: A-7063." That film is part of an Eva Educational Toolkit that has been distributed to every middle school and high school in Indiana.
Kor died July 4, 2019, in Poland.
— AP