Cops: Missing Gary
teen found safe in
Chicago hospital
GARY — Davion Blakes, the 15-year-old Gary boy who went missing early Tuesday morning, was found safe Thursday night, according to the Gary Police Department.
Blakes was located in a Chicago hospital, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said, adding that "he is alive and receiving treatment."
A Silver Alert that had been issued for Blakes was canceled by the Indiana State Police around 10 p.m. Thursday.
The 15-year-old had been last seen around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The ISP reported Blakes was believed to be in “extreme danger” at the time of his disappearance.
— Andy Viano, The Times
Police: Man shot
while walking on
Broadway in Gary
GARY — A 36-year-old man was walking down Broadway near 25th Avenue on Thursday morning when someone shot him, according to the Gary Police Department.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Officers were called about 11:20 a.m. to the 2600 block of Broadway for a report of a gunshot victim, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. The man said he had been walking southbound in the 2500 block when “he was shot by person(s) unknown.”
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210.
— Andy Viano, The Times
$500 cash reward
offered for return
of stolen jewelry
VALPARAISO — A $500 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of jewelry stolen in June from a Center Township home, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.
The reward is being offered by the victim in the criminal case, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Porter County Police Detective William Marshall at wmarshall@porterco-ps.org.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
South Shore Line
ends busing east
of Michigan City
The South Shore Line has returned to full train service on the eastern end of its route, the company announced.
The company announced that temporary busing between the Carroll Avenue station in Michigan City and South Bend ended with the arrival of the eastbound Train 9 at the South Bend International airport at 4:03 p.m. Friday.
After that, normal train service resumed to Hudson Lake and between the Carroll Avenue and South Bend Airport stations.
The temporary busing was due to overhead wiring and track maintenance, the South Shore Line said.
For more information, visit the South Shore Line website at mysouthshoreline.com.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times