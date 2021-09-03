The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Officers were called about 11:20 a.m. to the 2600 block of Broadway for a report of a gunshot victim, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. The man said he had been walking southbound in the 2500 block when “he was shot by person(s) unknown.”

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210.

— Andy Viano, The Times

$500 cash reward

offered for return

of stolen jewelry

VALPARAISO — A $500 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of jewelry stolen in June from a Center Township home, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

The reward is being offered by the victim in the criminal case, police said.