Police: Teen shot
in Highland
HIGHLAND — A 17-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital early Saturday morning, police said.
The Lake Station teen was shot around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Wirth Road in Highland, police Cmdr. John Banasiak said. When Highland officers arrived, the teen was conscious but uncooperative.
Banasiak said it's believed the juvenile was involved in nefarious activity. The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and their condition was unknown Saturday afternoon.
Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and it's believed the victim knew the suspects.
The Highland Police Department is asking nearby residents who have video cameras to check their systems for any information that can assist in the investigation.
Anybody with information is asked to call Highland detectives at 219-838-3184.
— Times Staff
Officials: Dump
truck rolls over,
1 hospitalized
EAST CHICAGO — A dump truck full of sand rolled over near ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor, sending one person to a hospital, fire officials said.
At 1:45 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a rollover crash at a roundabout near ArcelorMittal Plant 2 in East Chicago, said East Chicago Fire Department Chief Anthony Serna.
The dump truck was driving through the roundabout when it crashed, and the driver was sent to St. Catherine's Hospital with unknown injuries, Serna said.
First responders and a tow truck remained on scene after the crash to clean up the area.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Officials: Griffith
man, 32, dies in
motorcycle crash
CALUMET CITY — A Griffith man died after being struck on a motorcycle in Calumet City, medical examiner reports said.
Jeremi Bobo, 32, of Griffith, was pronounced dead at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
Bobo died from multiple injuries from a motorcycle crash in the 1300 block of Freeland Avenue in Calumet City, the report said. Following the crash, Bobo was treated at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital in Chicago.
Calumet City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the crash.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times