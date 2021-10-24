Porter County
sheriff says son
will run for job
VALPARAISO — Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds has announced his son, also Dave Reynolds, will be running next year for the top cop job in the unincorporated areas of the county.
"As you know next year I will be finishing my 16th year as Porter County Sheriff," Reynolds, the current office holder, said in a social media post.
"David is very qualified, and his law enforcement experience will make him an outstanding sheriff," he said of his son.
The sheriff was not immediately available Monday afternoon for further comment.
A campaign launch event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park at U.S. 6 and Meridian Road.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
More than 1,600 donated coats delivered to Afghan refugees
EDINBURGH, Ind. — More than 1,600 coats donated by the Salvation Army have been delivered to Camp Atterbury in southern Indiana as part of the effort to provide warm clothing and other essential items to Afghan refugees.
Soldiers from the Indiana National Guard collected and delivered the coats Friday from an armory designated as a collection site for donations to Operation Allies Welcome, the name of the evacuee mission.
Several thousand evacuees remain housed temporarily at Camp Atterbury in Johnson County. Nearly half of them are children under the age of 14.
The donated coats were collected as part of The Salvation Army's annual Coats for Kids campaign.
— Associated Press
Trucker plans guilty plea in crash that killed 4
RICHMOND, Ind. — A truck driver whose semitrailer crashed into a car along an eastern Indiana highway construction zone last year, killing four young siblings, has filed notice that he intends to plead guilty in the case.
Corey Robert Withrow, 32, of Camden, Ohio, was scheduled for trial Nov. 1 in a Wayne County court, but a Feb. 24 mercy plea hearing is now scheduled instead, court records show.
If Withrow pleads guilty as a mercy plea, his sentence will be argued before a judge, who will make the sentencing decision, the Palladium-Item reported Monday.
Withrow is charged with four counts of causing death, one count of causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and four counts of reckless homicide.
The fiery July 2020 crash along Interstate 70 killed Anesa Noel Acosta, 15; Quintin Michael McGowan, 13; Brekkin Riley Bruce, 8; and Trentin Beau Bruce, 6. Their father, Aaron Bruce of Kansas City, Missouri, who was driving the car, suffered severe injuries.
Witness said Withrow was driving his semitrailer erratically as he neared slowed traffic merging into a single lane due to construction work. His truck was traveling 72 mph when it struck the family's rented car, sending it into a second truck, then into the median, causing the car to catch fire.
After the crash, Withrow showed symptoms of impairment and toxicology tests revealed the presence of cannabis, amphetamines and ecstasy in Withrow's system, court records show.
— Associated Press