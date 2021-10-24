Soldiers from the Indiana National Guard collected and delivered the coats Friday from an armory designated as a collection site for donations to Operation Allies Welcome, the name of the evacuee mission.

Several thousand evacuees remain housed temporarily at Camp Atterbury in Johnson County. Nearly half of them are children under the age of 14.

The donated coats were collected as part of The Salvation Army's annual Coats for Kids campaign.

— Associated Press

Trucker plans guilty plea in crash that killed 4

RICHMOND, Ind. — A truck driver whose semitrailer crashed into a car along an eastern Indiana highway construction zone last year, killing four young siblings, has filed notice that he intends to plead guilty in the case.

Corey Robert Withrow, 32, of Camden, Ohio, was scheduled for trial Nov. 1 in a Wayne County court, but a Feb. 24 mercy plea hearing is now scheduled instead, court records show.

If Withrow pleads guilty as a mercy plea, his sentence will be argued before a judge, who will make the sentencing decision, the Palladium-Item reported Monday.