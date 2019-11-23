15,000 same-sex couples
wed in Cook since 2013
CHICAGO — Nearly 15,000 same-sex couples have wed in Cook County since Illinois legalized marriage equality six years ago, an achievement advocates and elected officials celebrated this week.
Then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed the marriage equality law in 2013, two years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled all states must allow same-sex unions.
Tuesday marked the sixth-year anniversary of the legalization.
“LGBT activists have been fighting for equality for a very long time,” Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said during a news conference. “It wasn’t easy, and it certainly wasn’t simple.” — AP
Police seek tips in fire
that killed 4 sisters
FLORA, Ind. — State police are asking the public to pass on any tips they might have about a 2016 arson fire in northern Indiana that killed four young sisters.
No arrests have been made in the Nov. 21, 2016, house fire that killed 11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald and 5-year-old Konnie Welch.
Investigators determined the fire that also injured their mother and two others was intentionally set because accelerants were found in several places in the house. — AP
Man gets 5 years
for bomb threat
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man who threatened to bomb a northwestern Indiana courthouse, prompting the building’s evacuation, has been sentenced to five years in prison.
A special judge sentenced 48-year-old Michael Battering on Friday after detailing the lengthy criminal history he had amassed before he threatened to bomb the Tippecanoe County Courthouse in Lafayette.
Battering pleaded guilty last month to intimidation and false informing. The Journal & Courier reports he also pleaded guilty to fraud for using a stolen credit card to buy the cellphone he used to make the threat.
Battering claimed he was high on meth and heroin when he called in the April 11 bomb threat, spurring the courthouse’s evacuation. Police found no bombs in the building. — AP
State trooper shot
during standoff
BROOKSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a trooper has been shot and wounded during a standoff at a southern Indiana home.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the trooper’s injuries in Saturday morning’s shooting are not believed to be life-threatening. The officer was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.
Wheeles says a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting, which occurred about 8 a.m. — AP