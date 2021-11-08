Coroner seeks family of deceased Region man
GARY — The coroner's office is asking the public’s help in finding the family of a deceased Region man.
Walter B. Todd is currently in the care of the Lake County Coroner's office in Crown Point.
The 84-year-old was described as a black man who lived at 2274 Vermont Street in Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.
Anyone who is related to this man or has knowledge of his family is asked to call the Lake county coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Ex-kennel operator sentenced after 29 dogs killed in fire
WHEATON, Ill. — The operator of a suburban Chicago kennel where 29 dogs were killed in a fire will spend 20 days in a county jail.
Garrett Mercado's sentence was announced Tuesday by DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.
Berlin's office had sought a sentence of 180 days in jail.
Mercado, 32, also was sentenced to two years probation followed by four years of conditional discharge during which time he will only be allowed to own one dog.
He was found guilty last month of animal cruelty and violation of owner's duties.
Prosecutors have said Mercado left the Bully Life Animal Services kennel in DuPage County just outside West Chicago unattended for about five hours on Jan. 14, 2019. During his absence, a fire broke out in the kennel, killing 29 dogs, which were trapped in cages in a small two-story building.
The fire at the kennel led Illinois lawmakers to approve new legislation that requires kennels in the state to always be staffed and have sprinklers or alarms that ring at the local firehouse.
— Associated Press
2 charged with
murder in teen
girl's slaying
SULLIVAN, Ind. — Two western Indiana men arrested last June in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl have now been charged with murder in her death.
Sullivan County prosecutors charged Matthew Todd Earle, 23, of Terre Haute, and Kyle Ray Johnson, 21, of Coal City, on Monday with murder, attempted murder, carrying a handgun without a license and pointing a firearm.
Both are in custody and will be held without bond on the charges, the Tribune-Star reported.
Earle and Johnson were originally charged in June with criminal recklessness and obstruction of justice in the June 10 shooting death of 15-year-old Mezmariah L. Wilson of Shelburn.
Wilson, a student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, died at an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in the upper body.
State police said the shooting occurred in the small western Indiana town of Carlisle as two groups had gathered near an intersection, reportedly to witness a fight.
Earle told investigators he and Johnson were asked to assist with the fight, according to supplemental probable cause affidavits filed Monday. He told police he fired five rounds from his weapon into the ground, while Johnson fired about 15 rounds toward a group of people.
— Associated Press