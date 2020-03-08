Coroner searching
for family of
deceased woman
The Lake County coroner is asking for the public's assistance in finding immediate family for Lisa Blake, a 64-year-old woman who previously resided in Hammond.
Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.
— Times Staff
Probation for man
who admitted he
confined woman
CROWN POINT — A Morocco, Indiana, man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with an alleged workplace rape and was placed on two years of probation.
Daniel J. White, 36, pleaded guilty to criminal confinement, a level 6 felony, admitting he cornered a female co-worker against a wall at a Crown Point business and prevented her from leaving.
In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of rape and two counts of sexual battery.
The woman initially told police White forced her to perform a sex act after pinning her against a wall Jan. 16, 2018, at NWI Generator in the 1100 block of Breuckman Drive.
White was sentenced to two years in jail, but the term was suspended in favor of probation. His plea agreement required him to continue to have no contact with the woman.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Cops: Bullet goes
through woman's
wall, hits her foot
HAMMOND — Several bullets fired from outside a home went through a wall struck a woman inside, police said.
At 11:45 p.m. Friday police were called to a report of shots fired outside a home in the 7500 block of Walnut Avenue in Hammond, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.
Police found a 46-year-old woman who had a bullet wound in her foot.
She told police she was inside her house when she heard several gunshots outside her home, Kellogg said. Several rounds entered her house through the wall and struck her foot.
She was taken to Community Hospital in Munster for her injuries and she is reported to be in good condition, Kellogg said. No one else was injured by the gunfire.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hammond Police Department Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times