White was sentenced to two years in jail, but the term was suspended in favor of probation. His plea agreement required him to continue to have no contact with the woman.

— Sarah Reese, The Times

Cops: Bullet goes

through woman's

wall, hits her foot

HAMMOND — Several bullets fired from outside a home went through a wall struck a woman inside, police said.

At 11:45 p.m. Friday police were called to a report of shots fired outside a home in the 7500 block of Walnut Avenue in Hammond, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Police found a 46-year-old woman who had a bullet wound in her foot.

She told police she was inside her house when she heard several gunshots outside her home, Kellogg said. Several rounds entered her house through the wall and struck her foot.

She was taken to Community Hospital in Munster for her injuries and she is reported to be in good condition, Kellogg said. No one else was injured by the gunfire.