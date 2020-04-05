Witnesses say a possible 4-door Ford sedan fled the scene after the shooting. Detectives are actively canvassing the area for evidence, Gonzalez said.

There were two other witnesses in the residence who are cooperating with the investigation. Evidence indicates the victim was targeted in an isolated incident, Gonzalez said.

The Hobart Police Department is asking for assistance from anyone in the area who may have surveillance video or may have witnessed this to please contact Sgt. Dave Evans @ devans@cityofhobart.org or at his desk number at 219-942-4458.

— Times Staff

Court affirms

man's sentence

in 2015 attack

WHEATON, Ill. — An Illinois appellate court has affirmed the 68-year sentence of an Indiana man convicted in a brutal attack of a woman at her suburban Chicago home in 2015.

Londale Madison, 36, was sentenced in 2017 for sex assault, attempted murder and home invasion. Prosecutors said the South Bend, Indiana, man had approached the 26-year-old woman in her driveway and asked for gas money, which she declined.