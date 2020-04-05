Police: Man
found dead from
gunshot wound
GARY — A 26-year-old man was found dead early Saturday after police responded to a report of a gunshot victim, reports show.
Jose R. Gonzalez, of Gary, was found around 12:24 a.m. after police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Clark Road, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.
A cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, a coroner's news release said.
— Times Staff
Cops: Man was
shot while asleep
HOBART — A man is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday, police said.
Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 2500 block of East 62nd Place around 5:30 a.m. They met with the victim at a residence. The man said he was asleep when he heard several gunshots. After being awoken, he realized he had been hit, Hobart Police Lt. James Gonzalez said.
The man was first transported to an area hospital, then taken to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, Gonzalez said.
Witnesses say a possible 4-door Ford sedan fled the scene after the shooting. Detectives are actively canvassing the area for evidence, Gonzalez said.
There were two other witnesses in the residence who are cooperating with the investigation. Evidence indicates the victim was targeted in an isolated incident, Gonzalez said.
The Hobart Police Department is asking for assistance from anyone in the area who may have surveillance video or may have witnessed this to please contact Sgt. Dave Evans @ devans@cityofhobart.org or at his desk number at 219-942-4458.
— Times Staff
Court affirms
man's sentence
in 2015 attack
WHEATON, Ill. — An Illinois appellate court has affirmed the 68-year sentence of an Indiana man convicted in a brutal attack of a woman at her suburban Chicago home in 2015.
Londale Madison, 36, was sentenced in 2017 for sex assault, attempted murder and home invasion. Prosecutors said the South Bend, Indiana, man had approached the 26-year-old woman in her driveway and asked for gas money, which she declined.
He then allegedly forced his way into her Willowbrook home where he repeatedly hit her and sexually assaulted her. He then fled to Indiana but was returned to Illinois for the trial.
Madison had claimed in the appeal that the sentence was excessive and didn't account for his potential for rehabilitation.
The Second District Appellate Court of Illinois said the sentence fit the crime.
— AP
