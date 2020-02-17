Fish kill in Porter County
likely due to natural causes,
Indiana DNR says
PORTAGE — State officials believe the dead fish discovered Sunday near a marina along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River died of natural causes.
James Brindle, Indiana Department of Natural Resources communications director, confirmed Monday that "a couple hundred" dead shad were spotted by Miller's Westerman's Marina in Portage.
Brindle said all indications are the fish deaths were "a natural event."
Shad appears to be the only fish species affected, and no other negative effects on wildlife — including birds eating the shad — have been observed, Brindle said.
According to the DNR, shad die-offs are common in Indiana winters, especially when the temperature suddenly drops from the 30s and 40s to well below freezing — as it did last week in Northwest Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is expected to conclusively determine the cause of the Portage fish kill in coming days.
-- Dan Carden, The Times
Indiana State University
to consider proposed vaping ban
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University’s trustees will consider a proposal to add electronic cigarettes to the western Indiana school’s ban on tobacco-related products.
The Terre Haute campus is largely tobacco free under a policy that took effect in 2009, although the school has some designated outdoor smoking areas and it allows people to smoke in private vehicles.
But a draft policy that would ban vaping will be presented to ISU's trustees this week. A final policy recommendation will be submitted for May's trustees' meeting. If it’s adopted, the vaping ban would be implemented on July 1, the Tribune-Star reported.
The school’s trustees could suggest changes prior to adoption of any final policy.
The current draft policy would prohibit electronic smoking devices, hookah, smoking and tobacco product use on property owned, operated or leased by the university.
-- Associated Press
Purdue president says
tuition freeze will continue for 2021
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University's tuition freeze will continue for a ninth year, the Indiana school's president told alumni this weekend.
President Mitch Daniels announced Saturday that Purdue's tuition and fees will remain at current levels into the 2021 school year. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that the university's tuition and fees are at $9,992 a year for in-state students and $28,794 for out-of-state students.
Daniels said university officials wanted to let students and their families plan ahead.
“Giving an additional year of assurance matters," he said. "And the admissions people like to be able to tell people who are considering what school to come to.”