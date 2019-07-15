Man dies after falling
in Lake Michigan at
Hammond Marina
HAMMOND — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a 59-year-old Chicago man fell into Lake Michigan along the boat docks at Hammond Marina and didn't resurface, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The man, identified as Harold Daniels, fell into the water around 11:45 p.m. and didn't resurface, the release states.
Members with Hammond Fire and the Lake County Marine Unit recovered Daniels. He was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond, where he was later pronounced dead, the release states.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to DNR law enforcement spokeswoman Terri Millefoglie.
The incident is still under investigation.
— Times Staff
------
Officials offer
safety tips
for grilling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State officials say July is the peak month for grilling fires and are offering public safety tips.
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal says propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors and be placed away from the home and overhanging tree branches.
Officials say to make sure the grill is cleaned, never to leave it unattended and always make sure charcoal grill coals have cooled down before disposing of them in a metal container.
The National Fire Protection Association says over 70 percent of American households have at least one outdoor BBQ, grill or smoker. Over 10,000 homes are started by a grill each year and about 19,000 patients make emergency room visits with injuries called from grilling.
— AP
----
Chicago priest
removed from
pastoral duties
CHICAGO — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has removed a priest from pastoral duties in the wake of allegations of sexual abuse that took place two decades ago.
In a Saturday letter to members of two South Side parishes, Cardinal Blase Cupich says the Rev. William McFarlane was asked to step aside from ministry after the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County state's attorney's office revealed the allegation.
McFarlane formerly worked at the Nativity of Our Lord and St. Gabriel Parish. The archdiocese says Deacon Robert Boharic has been appointed as pastoral coordinator at the parishes.
The archdiocese said it wasn't known if the person accusing McFarlane was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse in 1997.
Attempts Sunday to reach McFarlane by telephone for comment were unsuccessful.