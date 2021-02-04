Illinois man ID'd

HAMMOND — A Rockford man was identified Wednesday as the person who was killed Sunday on the Borman Expressway after he got out of a vehicle that crashed and was struck by another driver.

Cheryl McAttee, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 80/94, near Calumet Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

McAttee was driving a green 2005 Kia east when he lost control and struck a median wall, Indiana State Police said.

The Kia became disabled and was partially in the left lane. McAttee got out of the Kia and was standing on the passenger side when the driver of a 2012 Dodge Charger struck McAttee and the Kia, police said.

The crash Sunday occurred after a winter storm dumped more than half a foot of snow on the Hammond area.

