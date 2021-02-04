Illinois man ID'd
as person struck,
killed by car
HAMMOND — A Rockford man was identified Wednesday as the person who was killed Sunday on the Borman Expressway after he got out of a vehicle that crashed and was struck by another driver.
Cheryl McAttee, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 80/94, near Calumet Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
McAttee was driving a green 2005 Kia east when he lost control and struck a median wall, Indiana State Police said.
The Kia became disabled and was partially in the left lane. McAttee got out of the Kia and was standing on the passenger side when the driver of a 2012 Dodge Charger struck McAttee and the Kia, police said.
The crash Sunday occurred after a winter storm dumped more than half a foot of snow on the Hammond area.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
1 dead, 1 injured
in Gary crash
GARY — A 48-year-old Gary man was killed and another driver was seriously injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash early Wednesday at U.S. 12 and Tennessee Street, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 12:45 a.m. to the intersection east of the city's downtown for a crash with injuries, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Officers found a red Chevrolet Impala and green Chevrolet Trailblazer had collided head-on, she said.
A preliminary investigation showed the Impala was traveling east in the westbound lanes before the crash, police said. Gary Fire Department medics arrived to extricate both drivers.
The driver of the Impala, a 21-year-old South Holland man, was unresponsive but moving, police said. He was taken to a hospital.
The driver of the Trailblazer was not responsive and later was pronounced dead by Lake County coroner's investigators at the scene, Westerfield said.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Ex-prosecutor's
license suspended
for 4 more years
INDIANAPOLIS — A former central Indiana prosecutor who pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of criminal confinement, identity deception, official misconduct and domestic battery has lost his law license for four more years.
The Indiana Supreme Court levied the suspension Wednesday against former Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper, who admitted to brutally beating and confining his fiance and stealing her cellphone in March 2019.
The court ruled that Cooper narrowly avoided disbarment. His law license has been suspended for nearly two years.
— AP